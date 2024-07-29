Highlights Victor Lindelof is back in full training and could feature against Real Betis.

Rasmus Hojlund and Leny Yoro are still doubtful for the upcoming games after coming off injured against Arsenal.

Lindelof's return boosts the seniority of United's back line as they look to build momentum before the new season commences.

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is back in full training and in contention to play against Real Betis on Wednesday after recovering from a small injury, according to the club's official website.

Lindelof featured 28 times across all competitions last season for Erik ten Hag's side, and could play an important role next season as 18-year-old new signing Leny Yoro looks to integrate slowly. While it has been rumoured that the Swede could leave Old Trafford this summer, Ten Hag will likely be keen on holding on to such an experienced figure.

The 30-year-old missed each of United's first three pre-season fixtures, having suffered from a minor injury issue in the early stages of training after returning from the summer break. With United set to take on Betis in San Diego, Lindelof could now play a role, with Rasmus Hojlund and Yoro still doubts after being forced off during Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in Los Angeles.

Lindelof Back in Full Training

The centre-back could replace Yoro in Wednesday's squad

Ten Hag's team will look to step up the intensity of their pre-season encounters, as they play Betis in California on Wednesday night (Thursday morning for UK viewers). The Red Devils have endured mixed results on the pitch thus far, losing narrowly to Rosenborg in Norway, beating Rangers in Scotland and then suffering defeat to Arsenal in LA.

Another negative result in San Diego could begin to spark doubts around the decision to keep hold of Ten Hag ahead of the upcoming season. The Dutch head coach has largely had to pick from a pool of academy players, with certain first team members enjoying holiday after playing in international tournaments or out injured.

However, the maligned manager has received a major boost ahead of Wednesday night, with Lindelof resuming full training. With Raphael Varane leaving the north-west club this summer, Lindelof has become one of the elder statesmen of United's centre-back cohort, alongside Harry Maguire.

The return of some seniority to United's back line will be most welcome to Ten Hag, who is looking to build some positive momentum before his side partakes in the Premier League's curtain-raiser against Fulham on 16th August.

Lindelof's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 19 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass Accuracy 89.1% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.7 Tackles Per 90 1.01 Interceptions Per 90 0.81 Clearances Per 90 2.7 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.15

Hojlund and Yoro Still Doubts

The duo were forced off against Arsenal

United's official website revealed the news about Lindelof's return, which doesn't bode well for the conditions of Hojlund and Yoro. The former opened the scoring for the FA Cup winners against Arsenal on Saturday, but went down feeling his hamstring shortly after, and subsequently was replaced by Hannibal Mejbri.

As for Yoro, the marquee new signing lasted only 35 minutes, limping off the pitch after pulling up with an issue. There's been no official communication from United regarding the extent of the problems yet, but the fact that Lindelof's return has been broadcast suggests that no such return is imminent.

Speaking after the game at the SoFi Stadium, Ten Hag did indicate that the club would know within 24 hours the extent of the injuries. However, that period has since passed and there's yet to be any news.

With the season starting in just over two weeks, and the Community Shield in just under that, United will be desperate for the duo to return quickly and play a role in their remaining two friendly fixtures.

Related Noussair Mazraoui Agrees Six-Year Contract at Man Utd Manchester United are pushing to sign Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui, and he's agreed a contract until at least 2030.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 29/07/2024