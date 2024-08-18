If Erik ten Hag has one wish this season - apart from staying clear of widespread injuries to his squad - it must be the return to form of a player who has more to prove than any other Manchester United star.

That player, of course, is Marcus Rashford.

Once a darling of the Old Trafford faithful, he is now a striker many supporters would happily wave off to Paris Saint-Germain, who have a long-standing interest.

And in a defining season for Ten Hag and Rashford himself, United’s Dutch boss will be hoping it will all click into place for the striker who spectacularly lost his way last season.

To say Rashford fell off a cliff is an understatement.

After scoring 17 times in the Premier League in the 2022-23 season and 34 in total for club and country, Rashford followed up last season with just seven in the League and just nine in total.

As a result, he lost his place in the England squad which reached the final of Euro 2024 in Germany.

And he went into total meltdown embarking on a 12-hour Belfast bender in January which triggered disciplinary action after he missed training following the boozy trip.

Now senior club bosses - led by INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe and David Brailsford - believe Rashford is in the last chance saloon at United.

So far this summer they’ve resisted any urge to put the striker up for sale, but another season of under-performing will certainly lead to his exit at the end of the season.

Ratcliffe is no longer prepared to carry passengers as he attempts to push United into a new era where mentality, high standards and elite-level professionalism are the cornerstone of his mantra.

And that applies to Rashford as much as anyone.

At 26, Rashford is no longer the young teenage wonderkid who exploded onto the Old Trafford stage in February 2016 with a two-goal debut against Danish side Midtjylland in the Europa League, after yet another United injury crisis gave him a chance.

Rashford is in his peak years - and Ten Hag expects him to deliver this season.

Marcus Rashford's Man United Goals and Assists by Season Season Appearances Goals Assists 2015-16 18 8 2 2016-17 53 11 7 2017-18 52 13 9 2018-19 47 13 8 2019-20 44 22 10 2020-21 57 21 13 2021-22 32 5 2 2022-23 56 30 10 2023-24 43 8 6

If he does it may even keep Ten Hag in his role at United as a successful Rashford will mean United’s attack - their most potent weapon - is functioning properly.

If not, and as the striker discovered last season, Alejandro Garnacho can be just as dangerous playing in the left-sided wing role Rashford favours.

And being a back-up to the young Argentinian is not where the fallen England star wants to be at this stage in his career.

Rashford has his own motivation too. He’s a Manchester lad, a product of United’s academy and with a new England manager to come after Gareth Southgate’s departure, Rashford wants his Three Lions shirt back.

First base for Rashford though is winning Ten Hag’s trust and show once again he really can be the player United know he can be.

United Believe Van Nistelrooy can Take Hojlund to Next Level

The Dutchman could be one of INEOS' best signings this summer

Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho famously posed for that iconic picture on the advertising hoardings in front of the Stretford End last season.

After Garnacho had scored United’s second in a 3-0 win over West Ham, the Argentinian hopped on to a perimeter board and was joined by Mainoo and Hojlund.

It was a joyous snap-shot that captured the bright future that may lie ahead for the young stars.

But Erik ten Hag knows all three face ‘second-season syndrome’ challenges this time around.

For Mainoo and Garnacho it’s consolidating and pushing on with talent that’s simply not in doubt after spectacular moments last season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alejandro Garnacho registered his 10th assist in 88 Manchester United appearances in the 1-0 win over Fulham on Friday.

For Hojlund the test is a little different. At £72 million, the Danish striker comes with a big price tag for a player who was only 20-years-old when he arrived last season.

Despite waiting until Boxing Day for his first Premier League goal, Hojlund managed 15 goals in his debut campaign.

That’s a decent return but wearing the number 9 shirt at United is often a heavy burden with expectations high. Help is sometimes needed.

And maybe that’s why club insiders are hoping new assistant coach and legendary United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy could be the inspirational summer signing that will turn Hojlund into a feared striker.

Question Marks Over De Ligt's Fitness are Wrong

The Dutchman has been a regular in recent seasons

Matthijs de Ligt has arrived at Manchester United with a question mark over his durability and fitness.

But a look at his last five seasons since joining Juventus from Ajax in the summer of 2019 paints a different picture.

Admittedly, last season injury and form restricted the 25-year-old to 30 matches for Bayern Munich plus four for the Netherlands.

The previous two seasons however, de Ligt played over 40 games in both in his final year at Juventus and his first at Bayern.

That gives de Ligt an average of 38 club games per season over the last five years.

And it’s why Erik ten Hag is keen to stress de Ligt is no gamble - and ready-made for the demands of the Premier League.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 17-08-24.