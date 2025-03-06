Manchester United were able to come away with a precious draw from San Sebastian as their Europa League round of 16 first leg against Real Sociedad finished 1-1. A Joshua Zirkzee goal just before the hour mark was cancelled out by Mikel Oyarzabal's penalty after Bruno Fernandes was penalised for a handball while defending a corner.

The draw gives Ruben Amorim's side the advantage heading into the second leg, with the Red Devils surely hoping that the strength of the Stretford End will be enough to see them over the line next week. Yet, despite the positive performance, one player caused frustration after a recurring issue became apparent.

Alejandro Garnacho Suffers Mixed Night Against Sociedad

The winger grabbed an assist but looked unhappy at being substituted

Given that United couldn't even fill a full matchday squad on Thursday night due to their recent injury crisis, and that youngster Chido Obi Martin was ineligible, it was clear their front three was likely going to consist of Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund, and Alejandro Garnacho. However, the Argentine's positioning was interesting.

Usually operating on the left-hand side, Garnacho started on the right while Zirkzee lined up on the left ahead of Patrick Dorgu. While the two would interchange throughout, the 20-year-old didn't predominantly stick to the same side of the pitch as he began, and was one of the visitors' biggest threats with his direct nature.

While he was unable to find the net himself despite multiple attempts at goal, it was the £50,000-per-week man's cutback that found Zirkzee on the edge of the box as the Dutchman swept the ball past Alex Remiro, who could've done better.

Garnacho's Performance vs Real Sociedad Minutes Played 78 xG 0.24 Shots on Target 2 Shots off Target 2 Assists 1 Key Passes 2 Touches 22 Pass Completion 100% (11/11) Ground Duels (Won) 4 (1) Aerial Duels (Won) 1 (0) Possession Lost 2

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Garnacho has three goal contributions in nine Europa League games this season.

That wasn't enough to keep the winger on for the duration though, and his frustration was clear when he was hooked off for Christian Eriksen with a little over 10 minutes to play. And despite his positive contributions to proceedings, plenty of fans online vented their annoyance regarding one major issue that is plaguing the Argentine.

United Fans Slam Selfish Garnacho

Supporters were unhappy as the winger repeatedly ignored Patrick Dorgu's overlaps

Rather ironically considering he ended up assisting the Red Devils' only goal of the game, the main criticism levied at Garnacho was his selfish behaviour throughout the game, in particular his unwillingness to pass to Dorgu when the new arrival made continuous overlaps that could've caused some real danger.

One fan took to social media to say: "Robbie Savage doesn’t understand that we have to play Garnacho on the right tonight because he ignores all of Dorgu’s overlaps on the left," while another added to this by simply reiterating: "Garnacho ignoring Dorgu again."

A third stated: "I swear if Garnacho ignores Dorgu's overlaps again today..." while another also commented on how the Argentine's obsession for goal himself was impacting his teammates, claiming "When you have a winger that doesn’t pass much, you get a striker that doesn’t score much."

A fifth was also unhappy with the 20-year-old's attitude after being substituted, posting: "Really not a fan of Garnacho’s body language, Amorim hinted to his attitude before as to why he was dropped from the squad, and you definitely saw it today. Was mouthing something when he came off and looked sorry for himself, despite not playing well and deservedly coming off."

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - accurate as of 06/03/2025.