Alejandro Garnacho is set to depart Manchester United in the coming summer transfer window, according to Fichajes.

The Argentina international has struggled for consistent minutes at Man United since the arrival of Ruben Amorim from Sporting as manager, having completed 90 minutes just four times under the Portuguese which has sparked rumours of a potential departure in a few months time.

Alejandro Garnacho 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Premier League 27 3 1 1,571' Europa League 9 1 2 535' FA Cup 3 0 1 192' League Cup 3 3 3 177'

Garnacho made his senior debut for the Red Devils in 2022, having spent two years prior to that in their youth academy, which he joined in 2020. Garnacho is regarded as one of the more promising players currently within the Man United squad and it can be easy to forget that the attacker is still just 20 years old.

It would appear that not only is Garnacho set to leave in the summer, but has already found his destination.

Atletico Madrid to Sign Garnacho

Move would see him return to his former club

According to Fichajes, Atletico Madrid have “already reached a verbal agreement” on a deal for Garnacho in order to sign him in the summer transfer window. Man United have, reportedly, made the decision to let Garnacho leave due to the forward not being a part of Amorim’s future plans.

Garnacho spent five years of his youth career with Atletico and was born in Madrid, so a move would see him return to his home city and the club with which he took his first major strides in football. Man United, meanwhile, are battling against Profit and Sustainability and as such, need to make a major sale to balance the books.

Garnacho, then, may prove an ideal sale for the club, particularly if Amorim has already decided that he will not play a major role in his team going forward. Whether Diego Simeone’s side can agree a deal with Man United, however, remains to be seen.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 09/03/2025)