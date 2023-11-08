Highlights Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made some interesting decisions on Sofyan Amrabat, leaving the player surprised.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made a ‘shocking’ decision involving summer signing Sofyan Amrabat that will have left the player “surprised”, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

There was plenty of fanfare around the addition of the Morocco international when he finally completed his move to Old Trafford on deadline day back at the start of September, but things haven’t worked out how all parties including the player and Red Devils supporters would have expected it to – so far.

The 27-year-old was signed on a season-long loan deal from Serie A club Fiorentina for a fee of £8.5m which included an option to make the deal permanent for £21.4m, as per Sky Sports, meaning he will need to impress if he wants to earn a permanent move to M16 in 2024.

Sofyan Amrabat has had frustrating start to Man Utd career

The first setback for the Moroccan was when it was announced that he had pulled out of his country’s squad for the September international break that followed immediately after the closure of the transfer window.

This back issue meant that he didn’t make his United debut until more than three weeks after signing, coming on for the final minute of the 1-0 win against Burnley.

An injury to Luke Shaw then meant that Ten Hag used Amrabat in an unfamiliar left-back role against Crystal Palace (twice) and Galatasaray, before he finally started in his preferred position against Brentford on October 7.

United were victorious against the Bees and then against Sheffield United with Amrabat at defensive midfield, but things went downhill against Copenhagen in the Champions League. It began a run of successive matches where he was withdrawn at half-time by Ten Hag, before he was benched against Newcastle United in the EFL Cup and Fulham in the Premier League – he didn’t even come on in the latter last weekend despite the current absence of Casemiro through injury.

Dean Jones stunned by Amrabat treatment

Speaking to GMS, the journalist said: “I was shocked that Amrabat was on the bench. When you look at Fulham’s team and what Man United were coming against there – what’s Fulham’s biggest strength? It’s Joao Palhinha in the centre of midfield and Palhinha was man of the match from a Fulham point of view, there was no doubt about it. But if he’d have had Amrabat in combat with him I feel like that would have been a lot more difficult. So I was extremely surprised that given Amrabat’s strengths that Ten Hag decided not to pick him from the start for that game. I think that generally he’s got to be a bit surprised at the use of him so far given the pursuit that you went through to actually sign him. The positions he’s played in and the minutes in the roles that he’s been given so far, it doesn’t really add up to the fact that Man United all along have just needed a defensive midfielder and now they’ve got him and he’s still barely playing.”

Amrabat not alone in struggling at Man United

The African star isn’t the only player currently suffering under Ten Hag having made the move during the summer transfer window – Sergio Reguilon and Mason Mount are two other recent arrivals who are also finding starts hard to come by for the last few matches.

The good news for Amrabat is that with Casemiro now ruled out for several weeks through injury, one of his biggest competitors for a defensive midfield role in this team is absent for the time being at least.

Now the Netherlands-born midfielder must prove at the club’s Carrington training base that he is worthy of starts in the centre of the park ahead of the likes of Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay.

Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount career comparison Mount Amrabat Appearances 288 267 Goals 58 6 Assists 54 15 Yellow cards 33 63 Red cards 0 2 All statistics via Transfermarkt

It’s not the easiest situation given the injury niggles he has had and the fact the hasn’t had a full pre-season to get used to the style of football and what Ten Hag wants, but he needs to take his opportunity sooner rather than later if he wants to have any chance of being a Manchester United player beyond this season.

Ten Hag’s future has now been decided

Eight defeats this season by November 1st means the pressure is very much on the Dutchman – especially from the supporters who booed following the successive home defeats against arch-rivals Manchester City and then Newcastle, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GMS that the likely incoming Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazers both agree that currently he is the right option for Man United despite some players not buying in to things at the moment.

The next two matches against Copenhagen and Luton Town look a great opportunity for the Red Devils to put together a run of three successive victories following their triumph at Fulham, which would only go to further cement Ten Hag’s position.

Jones has previously said that he believes someone available for nothing right now – Zinedine Zidane – would be unlikely to want to replace United’s manager if he was sacked.