A group of Manchester United's star players have been criticised after footage of them warming up ahead of the side's 2-0 loss against Newcastle United on Monday night was compared to some of the club's younger talent. Marcus Rashford, Antony, Leny Yoro, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia were all named on the bench for the game against the Magpies.

Before kick-off, a fan recorded footage of the group warming up for the contest and then moved the camera to the two academy players, Toby Collyer and Godwill Kukonki who had also made it onto the substitutes' bench for the match. The contrast between the two groups had the fan furious.

United's Leaders Set the Wrong Example

The younger players were locked in

The footage shows the senior members of United's bench preparing for the match separately to the youngsters. The likes of Rashford, Yoro, Antony and Malacia could be seen having a life among themselves. On the other hand, Collyer and Kukonki were training away from the others and looked much more focused on the task at hand. The pair, who haven't had many opportunities on the pitch so far, were preparing professionally, passing the ball between themselves. The sight convinced the fan that United are going nowhere with the disconnect in the squad.

"This is what proves me to that this team is going absolutely nowhere and there's a massive disconnect through the middle of it."

It's been a tough campaign for United so far. The Red Devils made the decision to let Erik ten Hag go in October, replacing him with Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese coach had built a solid reputation for his work in the Primeira Liga and his arrival at Old Trafford was supposed to provide a sense of optimism. That's not how things have played out, though. If anything, it's all gotten a little worse for the club.

The match against Newcastle, which saw the Red Devils fall behind by two goals inside the first 20 minutes, is the latest in a series of disappointing results and with the side firmly entrenched in the bottom half of the Premier League table right now, it might be a while before things look up again.