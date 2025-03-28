The current Manchester United squad fear that Jadon Sancho is not good enough for the Red Devils' ambitions under Ruben Amorim and fear the possibility of his return, a Manchester Evening News report has claimed. This comes after it was revealed his loan club Chelsea might need to pay as little as £5 million to avoid signing the out-of-form winger on a permanent basis this summer.

Once a Manchester City academy product turned Borussia Dortmund sensation, Sancho’s nightmare spell at Old Trafford was often blamed on the environment rather than his talent or mentality. After contributing to five goals (two goals, three assists) in his first nine Premier League appearances for Chelsea, the 25-year-old might have jumped the gun in his scathing criticism of his parent club, as he could well return in a few months' time.

In his next 14 league games, Sancho has only managed to add one further assist, while it took him until this month to register his first shot on target in the calendar year. While there's no bad blood in terms of his personality in the United camp, there's a feeling that the winger is simply not good enough.

Related 10 Most Overpaid Footballers in the Premier League (2025) Some of the highest earners in the entire league are making money by sitting on the bench...

How Manchester United Feel About Jadon Sancho

His performances have not been good enough to warrant a third chance