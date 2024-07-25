Highlights Man United and Inter Milan’s swap deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Denzel Dumfries is 'not imminent'.

United are considering several names to replace the Englishman, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have internally discussed signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Manchester United and Inter Milan’s swap deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Denzel Dumfries is ‘not something close or imminent’ but discussions are happening, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are yet to advance on a deal that would bring the Dutch right-back to Old Trafford and send Wan-Bissaka the other way, according to Romano.

Man United are considering several names to compete for minutes with Diogo Dalot in the new campaign as they look to offload their £50m signing ahead of his contract expiry next year.

With Dumfries facing a similar destiny in Italy, the attacking defender’s expiring deal is also forcing Inter to explore alternatives on the market.

With a move for Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui off, the Red Devils are now shifting their focus elsewhere in a bid to bring in a new full-back before the window shuts on August 30.

With the Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee deals over the line, Man United show no signs of stopping in the transfer market, while outgoings remain crucial for their further plans this summer.

Man Utd Consider Wan-Bissaka Alternatives

Dumfries deal ‘not very easy’

Romano, speaking to GMS on Thursday afternoon, revealed that Man United are considering several players to cover at right-back next season, while a swap deal with Inter Milan to sign Denzel Dumfries ‘is not something very easy’:

“They're considering several players for that position. So it's true that some intermediaries started discussing this idea between Wan-Bissaka and Dumfries. It is not something very easy. So at the moment, it is not something advanced. “But some intermediaries are trying to bring it to the table of both clubs and see what's going to happen. But again, it’s not that easy. “Both players are out of contract next year, so this is why this idea started. Let's see what's going to happen between the clubs. Again, not something close or imminent.”

Wan-Bissaka, who joined Man United for £50m back in 2019, has struggled to live up to the hype during his five-year stint at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old’s attacking capabilities have always been questioned since his arrival from Crystal Palace – in 190 appearances, the right-back produced just 13 assists.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Stats (2023-24 Premier League) Games 22 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.61 Tackles per 90 2.12 Interceptions per 90 2.07 Aerial duels won per 90 1.06

The £12.5m Dumfries, meanwhile, has proved himself as one of the best offensive full-backs in Europe in recent seasons, with 31 goal contributions in 132 outings for the Serie A giants, and has been labelled as 'unstoppable' for his Netherlands performances previously.

United’s previous injury-hit campaign saw Wan-Bissaka often playing out of position, on the left side of the defence, as he covered for the injured Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

The ex-Crystal Palace man was a subject of interest to the Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January, but Man United refused to sell in the midst of an injury crisis.

Man Utd ‘Discuss’ Ivan Toney Deal

Could still move for the Brentford star

Manchester United have internally discussed signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to The Athletic.

The Red Devils have not ruled out signing another striker to support youngsters Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in the new campaign.

The Athletic suggests that Toney is now valued at around £50million – Brentford have lowered their asking price for the England international, whose deal expires in less than 12 months.

Despite links to Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham earlier in the window, Toney saw interest from the Premier League giants cool off in recent weeks as they have supposedly moved on to other targets.

Related Ten Hag Has New 'Surprise' Lisandro Martinez Plan at Man Utd Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is considering using Lisandro Martinez in two other positions this season apart from centre-back.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-07-24.