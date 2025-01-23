Manchester United have acknowledged that they are at risk of breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) unless they can reverse their ongoing financial losses. The club has not turned a profit since the 2018-19 season, racking up a staggering £373 million in losses over the past five years.

In their first 10 months under INEOS-led management, efforts to address the financial mismanagement of the Glazer era have come at a significant cost. Millions were spent extending Erik ten Hag’s contract, only for him to be dismissed three months into the season. Similar decisions were made with sporting director Dan Ashworth, ticket prices were raised, supporters were outraged by widespread layoffs, and even club ambassador Sir Alex Ferguson was let go - yet, the team remains stuck in mid-table with no visible on-field improvement.

According to The Athletic, these controversial measures have done little to steady the financial books. In response to a letter from the fan group 'The 1958', which criticised the mid-season ticket price hikes, United admitted that the club is at risk of failing to comply with financial regulations.

Man United's Worrying Financial Admission

The club continues to shoulder significant financial issues

“We are determined to ensure that our current fans can continue to afford to attend games and that tickets are accessible for future generations of fans,” the club said.

“As previously communicated, we are however currently making a significant loss each year — totalling over £300m in the past 3 years. This is not sustainable and if we do not act now we are in danger of failing to comply with PSR/FFP requirements in future years and significantly impacting our ability to compete on the pitch.”

The Red Devils United emphasised the need for the club to return to a “cash positive position,” highlighting the challenges they’ve faced in generating operational cash flow over the past two seasons.

The club’s summer transfer activity was only possible thanks to a £200m drawdown on their revolving credit facility. Meanwhile, United still owes a net total of £319m in transfer fee installments, with at least £154m due within the next year.

“We will get back to a cash positive position as soon as possible, and we will have to make some difficult choices to get there. That has included a significant reduction to our workforce as well as cuts across many areas of spend across our club," they added.

“None of this has been easy, but we believe it is essential to restoring financial sustainability to the club, which will underpin us as we work to get back to the top of English and European football.”