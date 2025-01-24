Manchester United have revealed the club will launch a full investigation after many Rangers fans were spotted in the home end at Old Trafford during the pair's Europa League clash on Thursday night. Ruben Amorim's side welcomed the Scottish team in their seventh European fixture of the season.

It was a tightly contested affair, too. The Red Devils dominated possession, but both squads had no trouble conjuring up chances. It was an own goal from Jack Butland in the Rangers goal that gave United the lead in the 52nd minute. An 88th-minute equaliser from Cyriel Dessers looked to have secured a point for the visitors, but then Bruno Fernandes snatched the win right at the death with a goal in the 92nd minute.

The 2-1 win sparked jubilation for United, but several videos have since surfaced on social media showing plenty of Rangers fans occupying the home end of Old Trafford.

Rangers Fans Were Spotted in the Home Stand

Damning footage of Rangers fans sitting in the home stand at United has surfaced. Following the Scottish side's last-minute equaliser, the fans behind the goal were shown going wild. They were clearly over the moon about the strike. Unfortunately, that was supposed to be where the home team's supporters were sitting. Instead, it was a wall of blue.

That wasn't the only footage of the fans in the home end of Old Trafford. Another video showing them chanting in the concourse has surfaced, with the supporters poking fun at the Red Devils and celebrating their local city rivals.

The scenes have left many United fans unhappy. One took to X (Twitter) after the fact and aired his grievances. He posted: "Manchester United football club, you are an utter disgrace selling all those tickets to the Rangers fans, little children crying coming out, that’s your future because us old school reds don’t last forever. Enjoy the money you made tonight. It could have caused mayhem at full-time."

The chief United writer for the Manchester Evening News, Samuel Luckhurst, shared some fan experiences in a post on X too, saying: "Three messages from three friends here tonight in different areas of the ground: 'Kicked off from every angle immediately after Rangers.' 'Police running around in the concourse of the north stand after the game.' 'Saw four get a kicking at HT in the concourse and thrown out.'"

United Have Released Since a Statement

They are investigating the situation

The situation proved to be too much for United to just ignore and the club have since released an official statement. They revealed they took the 'strictest possible measures' when it came to tickets sales and promised the 'strongest possible sanctions' when they discovered who was responsible for the Rangers fans being in the home end. They have launched an investigation. In quotes shared by the Daily Mail, the club said:

"In anticipation of the risks around tonight's game, we took the strictest possible measures to prevent sales to away fans in home areas. Tickets were only allocated to people who existed on our database prior to the draw taking place in August. Hospitality tickets had the same restrictions applied. Tickets forwarded by season ticket-holders and members had the same restrictions applied (i.e. they could only be forwarded to fans on our database prior to the draw). "Whilst the unauthorised touting of tickets has become more difficult since our introduction of in-app digital ticketing, it cannot be completely eliminated. All examples of away fans in home areas will be investigated over the coming days, with the strongest possible sanctions taken against the registered holders."

In total, there were over 3500 Rangers fans officially in Old Trafford, but the true figure remains unknown with so many hiding in the home end of the ground.