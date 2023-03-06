Man Utd: £200k-a-week star now 'needs to step up' at Old Trafford

Manchester United winger Antony needs to "step up", according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Brazilian started in the 7-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday and was criticised for his display, but Jones is expecting manager Erik ten Hag to eventually get the best out of him.

Man United news — Antony

Antony was slammed by former Manchester City player Micah Richards for not doing his defensive work against Jurgen Klopp's side, while United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge described his performance as "shocking".

"There was no communication between [Diogo] Dalot and Antony. At times, it was like they were playing with 10 men because Antony wasn't doing his work at all down that side," Richards said on Match of the Day 2.

Having lost by such a heavy scoreline, though, the 23-year-old was obviously not the only United player at fault on the day.

It was a terrible result to say the least, but the Red Devils are still having a good season under Ten Hag, recently picking up the Carabao Cup at Wembley.

What has Dean Jones said about Antony?

Jones wants to see more from Antony, especially after watching another big-money signing, Darwin Núñez, thrive on the Anfield pitch on Sunday.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think he was probably given a good amount of time to settle in the league and people were quite fair with him on that front. I think probably what was highlighted in this game is the Antony versus Darwin situation.

"Darwin is now getting lift off with Liverpool and looking good and feeling loved by the crowd, but Antony's current status in the Man United squad doesn't quite reflect that. He needs to step up now that he's got a role in the team that's clearly defined, and Ten Hag will definitely work with him to make it work."

Will Antony improve at Man United?

You'd certainly expect him to get better. He is still just 23 years of age and has shown moments of quality at the Manchester club since arriving from Ajax last summer.

It was only last month when he scored the winner in the second leg of United's Europa League play-off tie against Barcelona to take his side to the last 16 of the competition.

The Brazil international, who is earning £200,000 a week at Old Trafford, according to Spotrac, has also dispatched in games versus Arsenal and Manchester City this season, the two best teams in the country. The talent is obviously there, but consistency is just lacking at this moment in time.