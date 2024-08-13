Highlights Man United might wait for Ivan Toney to enter free agency in 2025.

The Red Devils are prioritising signing another centre-back and a midfielder.

PSG ace Manuel Ugarte is still being considered as a 'top target'.

Manchester United have not ruled out signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney but might wait for him to enter free agency in 2025, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

With just 12 months remaining on his contract at Brentford, Toney has attracted interest from several Premier League sides this summer. However, rumours have yet to materialise, and the England international looks set to begin the new season with the Bees.

According to Jacobs, United could wait for the 28-year-old’s contract to expire in June 2025, should other suitors opt against making a move for Toney in the final three weeks of the transfer window.

Speaking to GMS, Jacobs revealed that Man United are ‘not necessarily’ prioritising signing an attacker before the window shuts on August 30.

The Red Devils are keen on adding another centre-back and a midfielder, viewing these two deals as ‘more important’ than bolstering their frontline options before the deadline.

With Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui’s arrivals from Bayern imminent, United could soon shift their focus to signing a new midfielder, with Manuel Ugarte remaining the ‘priority’ option this summer.

Man Utd to Rely on Zirkzee’s Versatility

Forward signing ‘not a priority’

Jacobs suggested that Man United see Joshua Zirkzee as ‘far more than just a number nine’ as they plan to use the Dutchman across the frontline next season:

“Manchester United's priority is not necessarily an attacker, unless Antony or Jadon Sancho departs. Adding a midfielder is still seen as more important. “Joshua Zirkzee was signed because he is viewed as far more than just a number nine and can be used across the frontline. “Manchester United do still like Ivan Toney, though, and could wait for him to enter free agency in 2025 should other suitors not move in the final three weeks of the window. “It will also depend on the price with Toney, but if he becomes available at the right value, Manchester United will consider him even with Zirkzee at the club now.”

Toney, who returned from an eight-month ban for breaching FA betting rules, made 17 league appearances for Brentford last season, scoring four goals and registering two assists as he helped the Bees avoid a relegation battle.

Valued at around £50 million and described by Thomas Frank as being "world-class", the 28-year-old could see his transfer prospects affected by Brentford striker Igor Thiago’s injury during a pre-season friendly last month. The Brazilian is expected to be sidelined until late 2024 after undergoing surgery on a meniscus injury.

According to The Athletic, Thiago’s injury could impact Toney’s future in west London, as the Bees may now look to retain the England international this summer, despite his contract ending in less than 11 months.

Ivan Toney and Rasmus Hojlund Stats (Premier League 2023-24) Ivan Toney Rasmus Hojlund Games 17 30 Goals (assists) 4 (2) 10 (2) Shots per 90 3.17 1.58 Expected goals per 90 0.37 0.32

Ugarte ‘Top Target’ for Man United

After De Ligt and Mazraoui deals

Manchester United retain their interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian transfer insider suggests Ugarte is still being considered a ‘top target’ for the Red Devils, who aim to bring in a new midfielder before the closure of the transfer window.

Valued at £51 million, the Uruguay international is permitted to leave Parc des Princes just 12 months after his arrival from Sporting Lisbon.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-08-24.