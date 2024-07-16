Highlights Manchester United remain interested in Lille's Leny Yoro, despite Matthijs de Ligt's imminent arrival.

The Red Devils have offered €50 million for the player, although could instead sign him for free in 12 months' time.

United are also eyeing Wolves' Rayan Ait-Nouri as a potential left-back option.

Manchester United are still pursuing Lille defender Leny Yoro this summer, having made a €50 million offer for the player, despite the imminent arrival of Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt.

Yoro enjoyed a breakout campaign last season, making 44 appearances across all competitions as Les Douges secured Europa League qualification for next year. The 18-year-old has thus garnered attention from a host of clubs, including the aforementioned United, as well as Real Madrid.

While some reports have suggested that the player favours a move to the Spanish giants over a switch to Old Trafford, United appear to be the suitor most aggressively pushing to complete the signing. The Red Devils have reportedly offered a six-year contract to Yoro, and have made a proposal worth €50 million to the French outfit.

United Want Yoro Despite De Ligt Signing

Yoro could arrive on a free transfer next summer

According to German publication, Fussball News, De Ligt is closing in on a move to United from Bayern, and is set to sign a five-year deal with the north-west club. The Dutchman will become the second signing of the INEOS era, after Joshua Zirkzee completed a £36.5 million switch from Bologna.

While this addition would appear to suggest that United's centre-back reinforcement search is over for this summer, Fussball News suggest that the club are still looking to acquire Yoro - described as being France's next 'elite' centre-back. The outlet report that Lille have received an offer of €50 million for the Frenchman from the English side and that he could arrive alongside De Ligt in this window after the Dutchman has fully agreed on a five-year deal to join.

Erik ten Hag already has the likes of Lisandro Martínez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans at his disposal, so the introduction of two more players in this area of the pitch would leave the position inflated. While Lindelof could leave the club as he has just a year remaining on his current contract, Yoro's arrival would likely still see him as a squad rotation option, certainly behind De Ligt and Martínez in the pecking order.

This would mean Yoro arrives as an expensive back-up option, a luxury a club of United's current standing may not be able to afford. However, Fussball News also suggest that the Red Devils could instead agree a pre-contract with the starlet, whose contract expires in 12 months, and could therefore arrive on a free transfer in a year's time after another season of development in France.

Yoro's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 2 Pass Accuracy 92.1% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.29 Tackles Per 90 1.21 Interceptions Per 90 1.21 Clearances Per 90 3.27 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.48

United Eyeing Wolves Star

Ait-Nouri could cost upwards of £38m

While bolstering the centre of defence is clearly a priority for United this summer, adding depth in the full-back areas is also evidently a concern. Left-back was a problem area of the pitch for Ten Hag last season, with Diogo Dalot often being used in this role, out of position, to cover for the injury-prone duo of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

GIVEMESPORT sources say United have identified Wolves' Rayan Ait-Nouri as an option, although they 'face a price hike' as the West Midlands club attempt to block the move. Gary O'Neil values the Algerian at £38 million, a fee that may be deemed too excessive by INEOS for a back-up left-back addition.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 15/07/2024