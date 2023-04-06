Manchester United could sign both a young and a more experienced striker during the summer transfer window, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

A centre-forward could be a priority for United at the end of the season, but they may be in the market for more than one.

Manchester United news - attacking targets

Manchester Evening News has recently reported that United are keeping tabs on both Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane.

Erik ten Hag and his recruitment team are also taking a look at young duo Rasmus Hojlund and Evan Ferguson, according to reports.

Wout Weghorst was signed during the January transfer window, but the Dutch striker is only on loan until the end of the season.

Ten Hag will have a lack of options to choose from up front in the summer, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see United looking to bring in one or two reinforcements.

Marcus Rashford has played through the middle at times for United, but he's provided 21 goals and assists from the left-wing, according to Transfermarkt.

Another option in attack for the Red Devils is Anthony Martial, but the French striker has managed just 12 appearances in all competitions due to regular injuries.

What has Jacobs said about United?

Jacobs has suggested that United may look to bring in a more experienced centre-forward, as well as one for the future.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think it's very possible that Manchester United want a traditional number nine and a player for the future, because that's just how clubs work. The interest in Hojlund and Ferguson is very real.

"It's more likely in the case of Ferguson that Brighton will be quite bullish. He's only played a handful of games for Brighton. If you're Tony Bloom, Paul Barber, and Roberto De Zerbi, you're trying to tie Ferguson down and not sell him in the summer window. So that's a very challenging one to get."

How have Hojlund and Ferguson performed this season?

Hojlund has scored seven league goals in 14 starts for Atalanta, with Ferguson scoring three times in five Premier League starts.

Both players have made an impact at a young age for their respective clubs, but neither are starting week-in-week out.

With respect to Atalanta and Brighton, neither are as big as United, so signing Hojlund and Ferguson and expecting them to be first-choice seems a little far-fetched.