Highlights Manchester United are looking to sign a striker in the January transfer window to support Rasmus Hojlund, with the agents of three players contacted.

Timo Werner is close to joining Tottenham Hotspur on loan, which leaves United with one less target.

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, a potential target for United, is not interested in a Premier League move at this time.

Manchester United have been linked with a host of strikers for the January window, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now provided an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT on their pursuit of a new centre-forward, with one of their targets heading to Tottenham Hotspur.

With Rasmus Hojlund struggling to adapt to life in the Premier League having scored just the once in England's top flight since arriving from Serie A side Atalanta, Erik ten Hag is in the market for a new striker to ease the burden on his young forward.

The Red Devils have minimal cover for Hojlund in attack, with Anthony Martial failing to live up to expectations and Marcus Rashford, who has predominantly played on the left-hand side, is also out of form, so bringing in an additional striker could be beneficial to ten Hag and his team as we enter the second half of the campaign.

Man Utd in the market for a striker

As per MailOnline, Manchester United are looking to sign a striker during the January transfer window to support the development of Hojlund. The Red Devils are hoping to bring in a more experienced centre-forward to allow their young star to play with less pressure as he's currently being asked to lead the line every week, when he might need a little more time to settle in.

Rasmus Hojlund - stats vs 23/24 Premier League Man Utd squad Output Squad ranking Average rating 6.30 24th Goals 1 =5th Assists 0 - Shots per game 1.3 7th Dribbles per game 0.6 =8th Stats according to WhoScored as of 09/01/2024

As per The Athletic, United drew up a four-man shortlist ahead of the winter window to reinforce their attacking options. Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, his team-mate Thomas Muller, RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, and Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy are reportedly on their list of targets.

However, Italian journalist Romano has now confirmed that Werner is close to joining fellow Premier League side Spurs on loan for the remainder of the season. Werner has experience of playing in England's top flight and considering he was available on a temporary deal, it could have been a smart move for the Manchester outfit from a financial perspective.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United are willing to listen to offers for French striker Martial before the window slams shut at the end of the month. As a result, ten Hag could be left short of numbers in attack.

Fabrizio Romano - United in talks with agents

Romano has suggested that United have held talks with the agents of Choupo-Moting, Werner, Guirassy, and Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen regarding a potential move in the winter window. The Italian journalist adds that the Manchester club never decided to enter concrete negotiations with RB Leipzig for Werner, so Spurs have sprinted ahead in the race to secure his signature. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"To be honest, Manchester United never had the concrete negotiation with RB Leipzig. United had a discussion with Timo Werner's agent just to understand the conditions of the deal. How was the situation around Timo Werner for the January window, but Manchester United United never decided to proceed for the proper negotiation for the transfer of Timo Werner. So they had the same kind of discussion for example with the agents of Choupo-Moting, with the agents of Donyell Malen, with the agents of Serhou Guirassy. All players that could be available on the January transfer market with different conditions."

Man Utd target doesn't want Premier League move

Reports in Portugal have suggested that United are interested in Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, who moved to the club in the summer transfer window after an impressive spell with Championship side Coventry City. With Sporting only securing the Swedish forward a few months ago, there's a reluctance from the club to allow him to depart, but any interested party will be able to activate his release clause.

It's understood that Gyokeres' release clause stands at around £87m, significantly more than the £20m Sporting paid to prise him away from Coventry in the summer. However, journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gyokeres isn't interested in a move to the Premier League at this time. The 25-year-old is flourishing over in Portugal and the striker is settled, so a move to United might not be in his plans at the moment.