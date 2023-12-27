Highlights Manchester United are considering signing a striker to improve their goal-scoring record this season.

Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, and Anthony Martial have all struggled in front of goal for Erik ten Hag.

Potential striker targets for United include Ivan Toney, Timo Werner, Serhou Guirassy, and Donyell Malen, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on all four.

Manchester United are considering bringing in another striker during the January transfer window after a slow start to life at Old Trafford for Rasmus Hojlund, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on four reported targets.

The Red Devils have struggled to score goals this season and the signing of Hojlund during the summer window was supposed to solve their problems in attack. However, the young striker understandably needs time to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League, so United could look to bring in some competition for the number nine position.

Erik ten Hag has Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford as backup options in the centre-forward role at Old Trafford, but the former's future is in doubt while the latter has struggled to produce in attack for the Manchester club this season. Hojlund finally scored his first Premier League goal this week, but that's unlikely to alter ten Hag's transfer plans.

Manchester United are targeting a striker

Although United are currently sitting in sixth place in the Premier League table, ten Hag's side have found hitting the back of the net a difficult task this season. The Red Devils have scored just 21 times in England's top flight, which is the lowest in the top half of the league and lower than multiple clubs in the bottom half.

Marcus Rashford v Rasmus Hojlund v Anthony Martial Premier League 2023/2024 Stats Player Starts Goals Assists Minutes Hojlund 11 1 0 941 Rashford 13 2 1 1154 Martial 5 1 0 448 All statistics per FBRef - as of 27/12/2023

Rashford, Martial, and Hojlund have all struggled in front of goal this campaign, which has led to a report from MailOnline suggesting that the Manchester outfit could target a new forward in the January window. An experienced striker could be on their shortlist as they look to ease the burden on Hojlund, who is still a young player learning his trade in the Premier League.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that United aren't expected to be too busy in the winter window, but he believes it's vital that they bring in someone who can add goals to the current squad. Not only has Martial flattered to deceive this term, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that he's unlikely to remain at Old Trafford beyond the end of his contract, which is set to expire at the end of the season.

United have been linked with a move for a host of strikers, including Ivan Toney, Timo Werner, Serhou Guirassy, and Donyell Malen, and journalist Jacobs has now provided an update on all four players.

Ben Jacobs - Man Utd have held internal discussions

Jacobs has suggested that Guirassy and Werner are both under internal consideration by United but there is nothing advanced for either striker. The journalist adds that Malen is a player who has been scouted by the club, while he doesn't see United entering the race for Brentford's Toney in January. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"I am told Timo Werner and Serhou Guirassy are both under internal consideration but nothing yet is advanced. Dortmund and Milan are also tracking Guirassy, who has 17 Bundesliga goals. Werner's preference is not to move mid-season so that could be a non-starter anyway unless he changes his mind. From what I hear, Guirassy is also not pushing to leave right now but it wouldn't surprise me if 2-3 suitors try in January giving him and Stuttgart a decision to make. Dortmund's Donyell Malen, who spent his youth at Arsenal, is another name who has been scouted. But I don't see Manchester United breaking the bank and thus entering the race for Ivan Toney."

Erik ten Hag to offload players in January

To continue complying with Financial Fair Play regulations, the Manchester club are likely to be forced to offload some of their players if they want to continue strengthening their squad. As per 90min, multiple Bundesliga sides are considering a move for Jadon Sancho, who has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and hasn't featured since September.

Reports have also suggested that Manchester United could look to sign Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo as a replacement for Antony, with ten Hag said to be preparing for the Brazilian's departure just over a year since he signed on the dotted line at United.