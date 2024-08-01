Highlights Rashford & Antony have suffered fresh injuries ahead of the new season following Man United's 3-2 pre-season victory over Real Betis.

Club's £52m summer signing Leny Yoro is out for three months with fractured foot, while Rasmus Hojlund is set to miss six weeks.

Manager Erik ten Hag faces pressure due to multiple key player injuries, but must start the Premier League season well to avoid further uncertainty.

An injury crisis has swept through the Manchester United camp just over two weeks until they are set to open the 2024-25 Premier League season, as Marcus Rashford and Antony both limped off during their latest pre-season friendly against Real Betis.

Rashford, who struggled to recapture his previous goalscoring form last season, was forced off with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury following Sergi Altimira tredding on his foot, while Antony was visibly frustrated as he ripped off his wrist tape and headed straight down the tunnel alongside a physio in the 86th-minute.

These injuries, more worryingly, came just four hours after the club confirmed the extent of £52million signing Leny Yoro will be sidelined for after he suffered an injury in only his second outing for United, a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in Los Angeles, in which striker Rasmus Hojlund was also injured.

Man United's Injury Woes

Four players injured across two friendlies

Although it's currently unclear how serious both Rashford and Antony's fresh injury scares are, it was confirmed ahead of their game against Real Betis that Yoro will be missing up to three months with a fractured foot. Meanwhile, Rasmus Hojlund faces six weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury in two major blows for the Red Devils.

Yoro, an 18-year-old defender, is his club's statement £52m summer transfer, having beaten off competition from Real Madrid and Liverpool to his signing. But a prolonged absence may mean one of Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof will now not be sold to provide cover.

Interestingly, in the aftermath of the injury confirmation, L'Equipe's report suggests PSG had done their homework on the 18-year-old, though, and part of the reason why they pulled out was due to his feet being a potential weak point, which could already signal more potential danger for the Red Devils.

Things can only get better for Erik ten Hag as Hojlund is the Dutchman's usual first-choice, and his injury, after having opened the scoring against Arsenal last week, means that another new signing, Joshua Zirkzee, may need to be thrown into the deep end once the competitive season gets underway.

Man United Face Tough Start To Season

Potentially difficult few weeks for Ten Hag

Man United kick off the 2024-25 Premier League season against Fulham on August 16. But after he only just managed to cling on to his job under the new Jim Ratcliffe-led hierarchy last term by securing a dramatic FA Cup final victory over Manchester City, the jury is still out, and the 54-year-old will need to turn things around quickly to avoid the sack early into the new campaign.

The Red Devils finished a club-low eighth in the Premier League last time out, but the concern now is that injuries ahead of a visit from Fulham - which is quickly followed by a clash with fiercest rivals, Liverpool, at the start of September - will cause United to struggle from the offset, putting further pressure on the Dutchman.