Manchester United - and Ruben Amorim, in particular - are in need of severe reinforcements to save their 2024/25 season and a stunning swap deal between Victor Osimhen and Marcus Rashford could be on the cards, according to the latest reports.

Rashford, 27, has fallen sharply out of favour under the new regime, led by former Sporting CP head coach Amorim, and has not played a minute of football since his side’s 3-2 loss to Nottingham Forest on 7 December.

A 60-cap, 17-goal England international, Rashford has been subject to offers from Saudi Arabia – worth up to £675,000-per-week – but they were swiftly rejected in a bid to win back his spot in the England set-up, now under the stewardship of Thomas Tuchel.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Crystal Palace, Everton, Ipswich Town and Southampton have scored fewer Premier League goals than Manchester United (21) this term.

Wythenshawe-born Rashford is not against moving onto pastures new if and when the opportunity presents itself – but, per The Telegraph, he is keen to wait out for a well-respected club who ply their trade in a competitive league.

A move to a top European club could offer the winger the platform to do just that – and Antonio Conte’s Napoli, who are currently in second place in the Italian top flight, are contemplating whether to pounce for the out-of-favour star, per The Sun.

The Naples-based club’s interest in Rashford – widely regarded as one of the biggest ‘confidence players’ in world football right now – has opened the door for the Red Devils to eye up Osimhen, 26, in a sensational swap deal this January.

After being perennially linked with a move to west London outfit Chelsea, Osimhen secured a temporary loan switch to Galatasaray for the 2024/25 season in the summer – and since, he has plundered 12 goals and five assists in 15 outings.

A proven sharpshooter in Serie A, having struck 76 times for Napoli in 133 appearances, Osimhen, admired as one of the best strikers in world football, could be the man to alleviate the Red Devils’ goalscoring woes – as evidenced by their tally of 21 goals in the league this season.

The Nigerian reportedly has a £62 million release clause in his contract but allowing Rashford to go the other way – and reunite with fellow Carrington graduate Scott McTominay in the process – could offset much of that lofty price tag.