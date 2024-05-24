Highlights Victor Osimhen and Rasmus Hojlund could be involved in a blockbuster swap deal this summer.

Football agent Andrea D’Amico has called the potential switch a "plausible scenario" in the upcoming transfer window.

Chelsea is also interested in signing the Nigerian striker and could battle United for his signature.

Victor Osimhen could be in line to replace Rasmus Hojlund in Manchester United's front line this season, and according to football agent Andrea D’Amico a swap deal between United and Serie A club Napoli could be on the cards this summer.

Hojlund has impressed in patches during his debut season at Man United following his £75 million move from Atalanta last year, but has struggled to produce the goals that a struggling United team have required under Ten Hag. The Danish forward has netted 10 league goals this campaign, a far cry from Premier League top goalscorer Erling Haaland's effort of 27 at neighbours Manchester City.

As for Osimhen, the 25-year-old has enjoyed another decent season in front of goal after powering Napoli to their first Scudetto title since 1990 with 26 Italian top-flight goals during the 2022/23 campaign. That sensational title-winning campaign put Osimhen among the elite talismen in European football, and with United requiring more firepower up front, they could be tempted into a swap deal.

Osimhen-Hojlund Exchange 'Is Feasible'

Man Utd could head into the season with Osimhen leading the line

There is no reason to suggest United are planning to ship Hojlund this summer transfer window - it would have to be seen as a brutal move were it to happen - and there have been indications that the club may look to bring in a more experienced striker to support the 21-year-old, who is United's only real No. 9 option, rather than cash in on him.

However, under new owners who have not signed the current crop of players, any movement is possible and the prospect of a proven, decorated, world-class forward could be too good for the club to turn down at this point in time, as they look to close the gap on the top four.

Hojlund and Osimhen’s 2023/24 league stats compared Hojlund Osimhen Games 30 24 Goals 10 15 Assists 2 3 Conversion rate 30.3% 22.73% Passes completed 301 190 Pass completion 76.98% 71.16% Take-ons completed 18 16 Take-on success 50% 45.71% Ball recoveries 60 40

D'Amico has said, via SportWitness, that a swap deal between Hojlund and Osimhen is a "plausible scenario" this summer, which suggests it is a move to keep an eye on.

He explained:

“The future of Osimhen? It’s difficult to say now, we’re in May and it’s not a small deal so we’ll have to wait. “He speaks English, the Premier League is the most important championship in the world. He doesn’t go to Barcelona and Real Madrid and if he doesn’t go to PSG or Bayern either, he will only be left with the Premier League. “Osimhen-Hojlund exchange with United? It’s feasible, Manchester United respects the characteristics where Osimhen could play, in short, it’s a plausible scenario.”

Osimhen Heavily Linked to Chelsea Switch

The Nigerian is reportedly 'focused' on Stamford Bridge move

Despite the possibility of a swap deal involving Hojlund and Osimhen - who manager Alessio Dionisi called "unstoppable" last season - between Man Utd and Napoli, the forward is a transfer target for Chelsea, who have been long-term admirers of the Nigerian.

Chelsea are also looking for a new striker, despite having Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku in their ranks, but according to TEAMtalk they have been "given the green light" from Osimhen's camp to accelerate their approach for the £110m-rated striker.

Despite Pochettino's departure, it is understood that Osimhen is "fully focused" on joining Chelsea, who are thought to be ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League clubs in the race for his signature.

