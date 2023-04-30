Manchester United's ownership still being up in the air could cost the club a target if it continues to drag on towards the summer transfer window, according to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs.

Manchester United takeover news

The final deadline for bids came on Friday and ended with two fresh offers from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos as well as Sheikh Jassim, with the Daily Mail reporting that the former valued the club higher than the latter's bid of £5bn.

They will now wait for the response from the Glazers who were said to have a £6 billion valuation at Old Trafford previously, with fans once again protesting ahead of the Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The continued uncertainty surrounding the club's future means added complications for Erik ten Hag in the transfer market, with the Dutchman expected to look to add new additions to his first team squad during the upcoming summer transfer window.

What has Jacobs said about Manchester United's takeover?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "The way that the process is impacting things, is once the recruitment team gets to the point of having player buy-in, they obviously have to have a club-to-club negotiation. And if nobody knows who's going to be in, and whether they're going to be in time for the beginning of the window, it can create uncertainty and delays.

"There are races, as you would expect for top players, with multiple suitors in for them and clubs potentially wanting to get their business done early. Even a two-week delay for Manchester United could cost them a target because we know that the Glazers are highly unlikely to spend anything until there is full clarity over their future."

What are Manchester United's priorities in the summer?

Alongside securing long-term investment in the club, Manchester United are looking for an elite number 9 and midfield reinforcements this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Ten Hag is keen to land Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy isn't keen to do business with a Premier League rival.

The same report names Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen, who has scored 26 goals in 33 matches in all competitions so far this season, as another option as well as Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic.

Even then, with Europe's other top clubs circling, convincing Osimhen to switch Naples for Old Trafford may be easier said than done with his club on the verge of the Scudetto.