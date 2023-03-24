Manchester United's takeover situation is now complete 'chaos', Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are currently up for sale as multiple bidders look to compete for the takeover of United.

Manchester United takeover news - the latest

It was announced on Thursday evening that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS had submitted a revised bid to United.

Ratcliffe is the CEO of INEOS and has a net worth of around £13bn. It's not the first time he's been involved in buying football clubs, having bid to buy Chelsea before Todd Boehly - his company are also owners of Ligue 1 side Nice and Swiss side FC Lausanne-Sport.

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is another involved in looking to purchase the club, but the Qatari banker is reluctant to pay too much to complete the deal.

A section of United supporters have been calling for the current owners to sell their share in United, with protests held against the Glazers.

Whether this portion of the fanbase at Old Trafford will get what they want remains to be seen, with the takeover situation descending into chaos, as Sky Sports reporter Sheth explains.

What has Sheth said about Man Utd?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Friday, Sheth said: "Confusion is an understatement, it sounded like chaos. There was the 9pm deadline and there were a lot of parties who claimed that they put their revised bids in.

"Those receiving the bids said that they hadn't received any bids from the likes of Ratcliffe and his INEOS group and the Qatari-based bid.

"Since then, we've heard that Ratcliffe and INEOS have put a revised bid in, but still no confirmation on the revised bid from the Qataris."

What's going on at United?

United have spent an obscene amount of money on players in recent years with a lack of success alongside that.

A story from the Daily Mail summed up why some fans aren't happy with how the Glazers are running the club. The report claims that United have spent £2billion on transfers, upped the wage bill to £178k-a-week on average per player, lost £345m whilst paying £167m to shareholders. It also adds that £917m has been paid to lenders on interest payments alone.

Of course, there's been success under the Glazers ownership, but the way the club is currently being run may see them fall behind the likes of Manchester City for years to come.