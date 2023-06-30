Manchester United takeover candidate Nine Two Foundation feel they will either be successful in their bid or a no sale will occur, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Glazers placed United up for sale during the middle of last season, but no deal has been completed.

Manchester United takeover news - Latest

Two of the main candidates battling against each other over the last few months have been Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, but the former's offer is reportedly 'dead in the water', according to Bloomberg.

This means that the Qatari group are now confident of winning the race to secure Manchester United.

United fans have been protesting regarding their current owners, The Glazers, for some time now, and even managed to block people from entering the megastore at Old Trafford on the day of the release of their new home kit, as per MailOnline.

The saga has been ongoing for some time now, and CBS reporter Jacobs has provided an update on the whole situation.

What has Jacobs said about Man United?

Jacobs has suggested that the Nine Two Foundation believe they will either be successful in their bid to takeover United, or a no sale will occur.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Still, we have the same situation where Nine Two Foundation and INEOS are in the process. Maybe the only difference at this point is that there's a real feeling on the Qatar side, that it will now be a case of them being successful, or a no sale, possibly with some kind of financing baked in.

"So, instead of Qatar looking this as them versus Ratcliffe, which has been the narrative for much of the takeover, I think Nine Two Foundation feel like it's about whether they're picked or whether the Glazers opt for a no sale with some form of financing, then put the club on the market at a later date."

What's next for United?

Erik ten Hag will be hoping the situation can be resolved as soon as possible, as it can't be easy to plan transfers and your squad for next season without knowing who will be owning the club.

The fans at Old Trafford have been demanding The Glazers leave, so they themselves will want a definitive answer.

Transfer targets may be concerned about signing for United, without knowing what direction the club is heading in, so a swift resolution is vital.