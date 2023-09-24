Highlights Takeover talks for Manchester United have been ongoing for a while, but a solution has yet to be achieved. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani are still keen on acquiring a stake in the club and are prepared to play the long game to secure a deal.

The Glazers, who currently own the club, have spent a significant amount of money on players who have not contributed enough, which is a cause for concern among fans.

Sources indicate that the potential buyers are not willing to pay more for the club, putting pressure on the Glazers to make a decision. Another bid from Sheikh Jassim cannot be ruled out, as he may have to pay closer to the desired £6 billion price.

Manchester United face an uncertain future with takeover rumours bubbling in the background, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides an update to GIVEMESPORT from 'sources' close to the situation.

Takeover talks have been ongoing for a while now, but a solution is yet to be achieved.

Manchester United takeover news - Latest

A report from The Guardian has claimed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani are still keen on acquiring a stake in the Manchester club and are prepared to play the long game to secure a deal. Discussions have been ongoing since last November, with the two parties frontrunners to invest in the Manchester outfit.

It's been a long-drawn out process with the Glazers still at the helm, and journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that United fans won't be happy knowing they are yet to sell the club and remain in charge. The money the Glazers have spent on players who haven't contributed even nearly enough is certainly concerning.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Sources are indicating... - Ben Jacobs

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Well, I think once again, with the takeover, we're just seeing a bit of a PR game. Because Manchester United are not succeeding on the field, of course, the suitors are indicating that they don't want to raise their value, which is something that they've said pretty consistently. But ultimately, part of the frustration of the whole process has been the smoke and mirrors and competitive tension. "So it's natural that the groups would indicate via sources which they have done so, that they're not prepared to pay more, and Sheikh Jassim in particular has always said that he believes the Nine Two Foundation are paying well above the market value of the club, which statistically is correct. And that's why Nine Two Foundation have been reluctant to go too far north of £5bn. But ultimately, the timing of sources indicating that neither group want to go higher, is obviously synced up with Manchester United's poor run of form and that sends a message in the media that puts pressure on the Glazers to finally make up their minds as far as the groups are concerned. "So I still don't think that we can rule out another bid from, in particular, Skeikh Jassim, simply because we got told after the final bid deadline in April, even though that was only a soft deadline, that that would be the last offer. Then we got told after the fourth bid that that would be the last offer then we got told after the fifth bid that that would be the last offer. So you can never rule out another offer in this type of takeover because it's public, it's fluid, in many ways, the situation. And ultimately, if Sheikh Jassim in particular wants Manchester United, he may eventually have to pay what it takes, or certainly get closer to that £6bn number."

Will the Glazers eventually sell Man Utd?

A large portion of United fans will certainly be hoping so. Against Nottingham Forest in August, the supporters at Old Trafford held a sit-in protest against the Glazers. This isn't the first protest and it certainly won't be the last if a takeover isn't agreed in the near future. Whether it's Jassim or Ratcliffe, those who are protesting won't mind who takes the reins at the Manchester club.