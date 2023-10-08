Highlights Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani remains committed to buying Manchester United from the Glazers at Old Trafford.

The Qatari is competing with INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe for the club.

United have endured a woeful run of form to start the season.

Manchester United prospective owner Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is “still committed” to buy Manchester United from the Glazers, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with the latest takeover update from Old Trafford.

The Red Devils, managed by head coach Erik ten Hag, have been up for sale since last November.

Man Utd takeover news – Sheikh Jassim

It’s almost 12 months since the Glazers put Manchester United on the market, aiming to sell the club for somewhere in the region of £6bn. There have been two primary contenders to buy the club, having different stances on the Glazers’ presence at Old Trafford.

According to The Times, Sheikh Jassim will not raise his £5bn offer to buy Manchester United from the American family. However, the Glazers insist that £6bn is their asking price for the club.

Jassim’s main rival, INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe altered his tactics this week after reports emerged that he would offer £1.5bn for a 25% stake in the club. If the Englishman’s bid is accepted, the Glazers would remain in charge of United. But The Times reports that Sheikh Jassim and the Qatari see the offer as a way of forcing them to offer closer to the Glazers’ valuation.

Sheikh Jassim’s offer remains at £5bn due to several factors. Manchester United’s poor start to the season on the pitch under ten Hag makes the club a less appetising proposition. The Red Devils have lost four of their seven league games and are sitting rock bottom of their Champions League group after losing crucial fixtures to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

On top of this, United are £1bn in debt, meaning prospective owners would have to take on the void of cash or repay it themselves. Furthermore, Old Trafford and United’s Carrington training base require serious upgrades, having fallen below the standards of their Premier League rivals such as Manchester City and Liverpool.

Last month, The Daily Mail reported that Manchester United would be taken off the market, with the Glazers aiming to sell the club in 2025. However, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT later that month that sources close to the sale had indicated that a takeover was still active, alleviating the fears of United supporters.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Sheikh Jassim is committed to an ‘all-or-nothing bid’ – Ben Jacobs

Jacobs has claimed that there is no scenario where Sheikh Jassim would allow the Glazers to stay at the club should he buy the Old Trafford outfit. The journalist also suggests this stance probably won’t change. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Sheikh Jassim is still committed to a full buyout of Manchester United, which means 100% of the club, including the Glazers’ share. He will not budge on that. It's an all-or-nothing bid. There's no scenario where the Nine Two Foundation and Sheikh Jassim would entertain staying on course for Manchester United if the Glazers want to stay. They don’t want any scenario where they're a minority investor where the Glazers remain. They don't want any scenario where they don’t have 100% of the club. That's highly unlikely to change, and they've always been clear in that position. It's just about whether or not they can agree on a price. And as a consequence, they may have to go higher, and ultimately eventually pay what it takes.”

Will a takeover of Man Utd be completed?

The next steps in the story of the takeover of Manchester United is anyone’s guess. There should be no shock if the story drags on into the new year, having already seen plenty of twists and turns in the previous 11 months. The Red Devils faithful are desperate for the Glazers’ departure from Old Trafford.

In August, fans staged a sit-in protest after the home clash with Nottingham Forest, aiming to force the American family out of the club. However, this hasn’t sped a takeover along, and the United faithful could be left waiting a little while yet.

What next for Man Utd on the pitch?

On the pitch, ten Hag must oversee a vast improvement in his side’s performances if they are to have a respectable season this term. United are now afforded a two-week break owing to October’s international fixtures.

But the Red Devils’ must secure victories against Sheffield United and Copenhagen on their return to the Premier League and Champions League, respectively. United close the month with the unenviable task of welcoming treble holders Manchester City to Old Trafford, looking to replicate last season’s 2-1 success in the equivalent fixture.

Read More: Five targets ten Hag now wants including £132m duo and 'world class' striker