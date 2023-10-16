Highlights Manchester United will suffer "some backlash from the fans" following the latest takeover update at Old Trafford.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani has withdrawn from bidding, leaving Sir Jim Ratcliffe as a prospective minority investor.

Erik ten Hag's Red Devils outfit have made a disappointing start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Manchester United will suffer “some backlash from the fans” following the latest developments involving the Glazers’ potential sale of the Old Trafford outfit, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update on prospective minority investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Red Devils, currently managed by Erik ten Hag, were put up for sale last November.

Latest takeover news

Last weekend, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani withdrew from bidding to buy Manchester United following final and advanced talks. The Qatari’s offer, valued at more than £5bn, was the only bid received by the Glazers for 100% ownership of the club.

Sheikh Jassim has jostled with INEOS chairman Ratcliffe for investment in Manchester United, with the two parties offering wildly different terms for the Glazers. A Qatari takeover of the Manchester giants would have seen the club’s current American owners leave Old Trafford, satisfying the sides' supporters. His party revealed they launched their fifth and final bid for United in June but have since pulled out of negotiations for the Premier League powerhouse.

The Glazers and Sheikh Jassim’s stumbling block has come with the two side’s different valuations of the club, with the outfit also in debt. Despite this, Sheikh Jassim’s bid would have made United the most expensive sports team in history, eclipsing a deal to buy NFL outfit the Washington Commanders. Jacobs claimed to GIVEMESPORT that the 64-year-old’s offer would have cleared the club of its debts, frustrating supporters.

Meanwhile, Ratcliffe has proposed that he will buy around 25% of the club and claims he has been a fan of United since childhood. According to sources, the Englishman will be “very hands-on” with his running of the club, which has been under Glazers’ ownership since the mid-2000s. Issues such as the state of Old Trafford and the club’s Carrington training complex need resolving, whilst the sides' inability to challenge for the Premier League post-Sir Alex Ferguson is alarming.

Last season was the tenth anniversary of United’s previous top-flight triumph, having endured a six-year gap between their Europa League and Carabao Cup victories of 2017 and 2023, respectively. And United’s struggles have continued into the 2023/24 season.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Jacobs reiterates that Ratcliffe is currently a minority investor but with a view of taking control of Manchester United. The journalist suggests the Englishman has been “smart” by changing his structure to allow him to win the bidding process. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“Ratcliffe is expected to be the new minority investor at the football club. But crucially, and we should always stress this, with a view to eventual control. So, there'll be some backlash from the fans because the Glazers appear to be staying, and Ratcliffe appears to have changed from majority to minority. But, I think that Ratcliffe has just been smart, and he's changed to a structure that allows him to win, and he has to be more patient to get to control, but he will likely have that in the end as well.”

What next for Man Utd?

Confirmation of Ratcliffe’s investment hasn’t arrived, with no set timescale on an announcement. The Englishman must consider how he can change the toxic atmosphere surrounding Old Trafford.

He could start by making the required improvements to Old Trafford and the training ground and influencing the recruitment aspect of the club. However, issues off the pitch have extended to matters on it, with United struggling to find form in the campaign’s early stages.

United sit tenth in the Premier League, already enduring two home defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace this term. Failure to pick up any points at Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal means ten Hag’s side have lost half of their league games this season.

United also sit bottom of their Champions League group, following up their opening night 4-3 defeat at Bayern Munich with a 3-2 home defeat against Turkish giants Galatasaray. Therefore, the Red Devils are fighting to achieve qualification to the last-16 of the Champions League.

Man Utd travel to Premier League basement side Sheffield United on Saturday evening, hoping to build on their 2-1 victory over Brentford earlier this month. A massive Champions League group stage meeting with Copenhagen awaits next Tuesday, with nothing but a win satisfactory for ten Hag’s side.

The Red Devils round off the month with the small matter of their noisy neighbours and current treble holder’s Manchester City’s visit to Old Trafford on 29th October.

