Manchester United’s former prospective owner Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani held 'advanced talks' with the club in recent days before it was announced that he had withdrawn from the process on Saturday evening, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with the latest takeover update.

The Red Devils, managed by Erik ten Hag, were put on the market by the Glazers last November.

Latest takeover news

Manchester United’s takeover situation has provided various twists and turns over the last 11 months as the Glazers and The Raine Group try to find a solution to the sale. This week, Qatari outlet Alkass TV Sports claimed that Sheikh Jassim is close to completing a takeover of the Old Trafford outfit.

That report suggested that INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe won’t take over Manchester United as his offer was never serious. It also suggested that a Qatari takeover is imminent, having submitted more than three offers to the Glazers.

However, Bloomberg reported that Ratcliffe has emerged as the frontrunner to acquire Manchester United ahead of Sheikh Jassim. The duo have submitted several bids for the club over the last 11 months and it was also confirmed on Saturday evening that Ratcliffe was hoping to conclude a deal worth 25% for a minority stake in the club, as per BBC Sport.

A minority stake is said to be favoured by the Glazers, keeping them in charge of the club if the deal is completed.

Jacobs had recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sheikh Jassim is still committed to buying Manchester United outright, hinting that he may have to pay a higher price to acquire the club from the Glazers.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Jacobs says that Jassim effectively pulled out before he was rejected, but suggested that further talks had been held in recent days to try and find a conclusion.

“Now, as far as Jassim is concerned, as I said before, you tend to hear from the loser first in this type of very public process. And I think that Jassim realised that Ratcliffe was heading to victory, so pulled out before he was rejected, but also pulled out because he was frustrated by the process. And in the last few days, Sheikh Jassim had held advanced talks with those running the process to determine whether or not there was a way forwards and he had made a fresh bid of double, effectively the club's current market valuation.“That market valuation may change over the course of the coming days, given the news. But at the time of recording, the Manchester United market valuation was 3.2 billion US dollars. And Jassim's bid was effectively for double that. But then there was pledged investment on top and that number also increased from 1 billion to 1.7 billion. So all in the total Jassim package would have been 8 billion US dollars, and the debt would have been cleared.”

What would a buyer’s priority be at Man Utd?

Manchester United are a club which needs funding to compete with modern-day powerhouses such as Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid. The Red Devils haven’t won a Premier League title for a decade and endured an almost six-year gap between their Europa League success in 2017 and Carabao Cup triumph this season.

Whoever invests in Manchester United must improve Old Trafford and Carrington training ground. The latter has recently been compared to League One outfit Reading’s facilities by former United talent Charlie Savage, providing a sad indictment of the Manchester giants’ current training centre. Meanwhile, a clear transfer strategy must be established, with too many of United’s recent marquee signings proving to be flops.

What next for Man Utd?

Ten Hag has his own on-pitch concerns, having endured an underwhelming start to the season. The Red Devils sit tenth in the Premier League and rock bottom of their Champions League group, facing an uphill task to progress from the latter.

Man Utd return to action next Saturday when they travel to the top-flight’s basement outfit Sheffield United. A massive Champions League clash with Copenhagen follows on 24th October, with a win necessary to keep the side’s chances of qualification to the last-16 alive.

The Red Devils round off the month with a derby clash against Manchester City at Old Trafford. Ten Hag’s side aim for revenge against their inter-city rivals, having been beaten in the FA Cup final in their last meeting.

