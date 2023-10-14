Highlights Talks of a potential takeover of Manchester United by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are at an advanced stage.

There is confusion surrounding who is leading the race for the takeover, with conflicting reports.

United fans have been protesting against the Glazers, hoping for a complete sale of the club and hoping for new owners to prioritize smart player recruitment strategies.

Manchester United remain in 'very advanced' talks with Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, as journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on a potential takeover, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a long drawn-out process which is yet to come to a conclusion.

For almost a year now, the Glazers have been in discussions to try and sell Manchester United, but are yet to find a solution. Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe are both competing to try and secure a stake in the club, but there are conflicting reports regarding who is leading the race. Bloomberg have recently claimed that Ratcliffe is the current front-runner, with Qatari outlet Alkass TV Sports revealing that Sheikh Jassim is close to completing a takeover.

The Times have also suggested that Sheikh Jassim isn't willing to raise his £5bn offer to purchase the club, but Jacobs has insisted to GIVEMESPORT that they are still committed to acquiring a 100% stake. There's a lot of confusion surrounding the takeover situation at the moment which is bound to have caused unrest in the United fanbase as they wait patiently to see where the club's future lies.

United fans have held regular protests to try and convince the Glazers to sell the whole club, not just a partial stake, with their most recent display against the owners coming against Brentford earlier this month, per MailOnline.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired and left the Red Devils, their success has deteriorated over the years. Of course, finding a manager capable of replicating what Ferguson achieved was always going to be difficult, but frantic spending and mismanagement of finances has put them in a difficult situation.

The investment reports don't appear to be going away, which is undoubtedly a good sign for those United fans who are looking for the Glazers to sell their stake in the club. Whether we see a full or partial takeover remains to be seen, but considering the recent protests against Brentford, it appears that the fanbase want to see the Glazers completely removed from their position.

Jacobs has suggested that Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe are both acting like preferred bidders and talks are very advanced for the two investment groups. The journalist adds that Ratcliffe has to do more negotiating in terms of his bid, whereas Sheikh Jassim's group simply need to just put down a number in order to secure the deal. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Sheikh Jassim doesn't really need to talk, he just needs to put down an offer. If it's not accepted for 100% of the club, he needs to go higher, whereas Sir Jim Ratcliffe needs to negotiate a structure, which since day one has been much more flexible, and one option originally was to buy 69% of the Glazers' shares. But, he's pivoting now and exploring a situation that may see a minority stake to begin with, eventually turn into full control and naturally all of the back-and-forth potential opposition from other non-Glazers shareholders and just the complicated nature of any terms if there is to be an eventual path to control, all mean that of course, Ratcliffe has to do more talking and negotiation, whereas perhaps Qatar just need to put down a number. Eventually, if that number is high enough, they will still be able to own the football club. So I would say that, again, as I've said many times, as it stands, the process for both of those groups is very advanced, and has been for quite some time. They're both acting like they are preferred bidders, but without the luxury of exclusivity traditionally associated with being a preferred bidder. And that drives maximum competitive tension."

What has to be the priority for the next owners after the Glazers at Old Trafford?

The easy answer from United fans would be for them to continue investing in the playing squad, but there's no doubt that the Glazers have spent a large amount of money on players. The plan has to be to implement a recruitment plan which sees the club targeting younger, up-and-coming players for smaller fees, rather than signing superstars for inflated price tags who can't handle the pressure at Old Trafford.

Rasmus Hojlund is an example of a smart bit of business from the club, considering he's still a kid in football terms and has plenty of time to grow and develop. In a few years, if Hojlund reaches the heights people expect, then the Manchester club could easily make a profit on him.