​​Manchester United owners, The Glazers, would prefer a full sale of the club rather than a minority investment at Old Trafford, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils, currently managed by head coach Erik ten Hag, were put on the market in November.

Man Utd takeover – Latest

According to ESPN, Joel and Avram Glazer are growing confident that they could secure the outside investment that enables them to remain at Manchester United and double the club’s value within the next decade.

Meanwhile, The Independent reports that United are considering a minority investment from US private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc.

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe are still looking to take full ownership of the club after undergoing two rounds of bidding.

But Jacobs understands that the most likely scenario is still an outright sale or no sale at all, despite the latest developments at Old Trafford.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “My understanding remains that it will be a full sale or arguably no sale before minority investment.

“That is because the minority investment has no clarity over the structure and how it will benefit anyone other than the Glazers.

“People will say, ‘Well, isn't that what the Glazers want?’ in terms of doing something that only benefits them.

“But it's counterproductive for the Glazers to stay and not have enough capital to move because it puts them in a worse position in terms of their long-term tenure at the club if they do that.

“I've sensed for some time when talking to sources that the most likely scenario does remain that outright sale.”

What next for Man Utd?

The Raine Group, who is handling the process on behalf of The Glazers, will look to complete a sale before the season is out, enabling the new owners/minority investors to prepare for the summer transfer window.

Ten Hag will hope that a takeover can be agreed upon soon as he looks to bolster his Red Devils outfit and turn them into Premier League title challengers next season.

The Dutchman has already ended United’s barren run without a trophy, having secured the Carabao Cup following a 2-0 win over Newcastle United at Wembley, their first honour since their Europa League success of 2017.

But ten Hag will want behind-the-scenes matters resolved sooner rather than later, so the club’s focus can turn back to on-pitch matters.