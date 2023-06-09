Manchester United takeover suitors Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim are both close to being ready to purchase the club, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

At this stage in the process, both groups have done advanced work on their respective proposals, but it is still unclear which party will be successful.

Manchester United news - club takeover

The Manchester United takeover feels as though it has already lasted an eternity, however, we don't appear to be any closer to a clear resolution.

Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that Sheikh Jassim submitted a fifth bid for the club, which was an improvement on his previous bid and with a deadline of Friday. He went on to say: "There will be no more bids from the Qatari group".

It, therefore, appears as though the Qatari group are prepared to walk away from the process should a resolution not be found quickly, adding to the uncertainty regarding the takeover.

What did Ben Jacobs say about the Manchester United takeover?

Jacobs confirmed that both Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim are close and in place to being ready to purchase the Red Devils, although which of the two groups will be successful still remains to be seen.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said: "Each has been forced to do a lot of very advanced work in terms of due diligence, and logistics, which would commonly be associated with a preferred bidder in an exclusive period.

"But we have two groups doing them, so two groups are being put on the brink of almost being ready to acquire Manchester United football club without actually knowing yet whether or not they'll be successful. And that's why the process has been so uncertain."

Why a prompt resolution is needed at Old Trafford

Similar to the situation at Leeds, Manchester United need a swift resolution to their takeover saga to ensure they have the stability needed to continue their improvement under Erik ten Hag and attempt to close the gap to rivals Manchester City.

In order for that to happen, the club need to be effective in the summer transfer window and bring in players who match a consistent ethos at boardroom level. However, until the outcome of the potential takeover is known, that will be incredibly difficult to achieve.

The longer it takes to reach that outcome, the less likely it will be that United will receive an injection of funds during the summer, further hindering their ability to rebuild their squad effectively.