Highlights Manchester United are in talks over signing Adrien Rabiot from Juventus this summer.

United want to sign a new midfielder with Casemiro likely to leave - Benfica's Joao Neves is their top target.

United are also aiming to sign a Varane replacement, with Leny Yoro and Jarrad Branthwaite eyed.

Manchester United are having talks over a potential bargain summer deal for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to CaughtOffside.

The Red Devils are one of the Premier League clubs who may want the season to end given they have lost 14 top-flight matches this season ahead of their trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on the final day, which has left them in eighth place.

If Erik ten Hag's men do finish in that position today, it would be their worst ever Premier League finish. However, there is one last shot of redemption for the campaign when they face arch-rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final next weekend.

United have held talks with the Frenchman before

According to CaughtOffside, midfield could be a key area of the pitch INEOS look to strengthen at Old Trafford this summer with Casemiro likely to be on his way to Saudi Arabia.

There are also doubts over the future of loanee Sofyan Amrabat despite some better performances in recent weeks, while Christian Eriksen also isn't guaranteed to still be at the club next season.

The report says that Benfica's Joao Neves is the club's top target, but that they are also considering other midfielders with ongoing contacts over Rabiot, described as being "world-class" by France legend David Trezeguet - whose contract runs out at Juventus at the end of the campaign meaning he will be available for nothing to Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Rabiot - who earns £190,000-a-week in Turin - has long been linked with a move to United and came close to making the switch to England with them in 2022, before a deal collapsed.

In a squad full of younger key players like Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund, the 29-year-old multi-title winner would add some much-needed experience with more than 200 appearances each for Juve and Paris Saint-Germain previously.

The midfielder is likely to decide where his future lies after Euro 2024, with France one of the favourites to win in Germany alongside England.

United Looking Into Deals for Varane Replacement

New United technical director Jason Wilcox will also be looking at many other positions this summer including centre-back, with Raphael Varane's Old Trafford exit already being confirmed by the club following the clash against the Seagulls.

GIVEMESPORT sources believe that the door may have opened for the Red Devils to explore a deal for highly-rated Lille defender Leny Yoro, who has become a regular starter for the Ligue 1 outfit despite being just 18 years of age.

Real Madrid have also been linked with the young Frenchman and their decision on whether to move for the teenager could impact United's chances of landing him.

Meanwhile, GIVEMESPORT sources also revealed earlier this week that the club only wants to pay £50m for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, with the Toffees ideally looking for a figure closer to £80m to cash in on the impressive young Englishman.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 19-05-24.