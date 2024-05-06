Highlights Manchester United have held discussions with Joselu's agent about potential transfer.

The 34-year-old is currently on loan at Real Madrid from Espanyol following a previous spell in the Premier League.

United are said to be looking for an experienced striker to work alongside Rasmus Hojlund at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have held talks with the agent of striker Joselu ahead of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Matteo Moretto.

Moretto was responding to a story from his colleagues at Relevo about the centre-forward who is currently on loan at Real Madrid.

Erik ten Hag's side are keen on the forward - who Carlo Ancelotti labelled "very dangerous" earlier this season - with nine La Liga goals to his name this season and also cite experience as a key driver for the move.

The 34-year-old RCD Espanyol-loanee has plied his trade in the Premier League before with both Stoke City and Newcastle United, yet it's said that a return to England's top-flight is unlikely.

Real Madrid Future a 'Priority' - Moretto

Joselu arrived on loan from relegated Espanyol on a loan-to-buy deal, and although goals have arrived for the journeyman forward Real Madrid have yet to come to an agreement.

However, while this may be true, Moretto revealed on Fabrizio Romano's Daily Briefing substack that a potential move to Manchester United was highly unlikely.

He wrote:

"Real Madrid have an option to make that deal permanent for €1.5m this summer. So far I know there has only been a discussion between United and his agents. "It is true that Joselu's future is yet to be decided, but I can assure you that the priority for the veteran target man is to stay at Real Madrid this summer, and he will exhaust his options to do so before considering alternatives."

Back in March, he told ABC (via SBNation): “I hope to stay with Real Madrid on a permanent deal. I had a clause that if Espanyol went down, I could go out on loan. And well, Madrid had the opportunity, they thought it was convenient to be able to trigger it. And here I am,” he said when asked about his situation.

Man Utd Snubbed as They Look for Experienced Striker

On 27 June 2022, Joselu signed a three-year deal with Espanyol as a free agent after leaving Deportivo Alaves. Going on to rack up 16 goals in 34 La Liga games for an Espanyol side that got relegated from Spain's first tier, Real Madrid activated a loan clause that'd see the front-man move if such was to happen.

Since returning to the Santiago Bernabéu following an 11-year absence after being part of the Castilla set up, Joselu has notched nine league goals in 32 games this term and thus emerged as one of the season's shrewdest bits of business.

When compared to positional peers, Joselu finds himself in the highest percentiles. FBREF reflects that the forward lies in the top 7% for both non-penalty xG, as well as shots taken. However, given the imminent Madrid arrival of Kylian Mbappe adding potential further discussion to Joselu's role, it's no wonder the Spaniard has come onto Manchester United's transfer radar.

For months, it has been widely reported that Manchester United seek an experienced striker to ease the burden on Rasmus Hojlund and it's believed that the seasoned Joselu could be an exemplary candidate - especially given his recent rise in form from relative obscurity. Joselu's hypothetical role could be even more important to United in light of the recent news too, that captain Bruno Fernandes will consider his own future after both the FA Cup Final and the Euros this summer.