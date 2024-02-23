Highlights Manchester United are set to escalate talks with Newcastle United ahead of the appointment of sporting director Dan Ashworth at Old Trafford.

Recent internal changes at Man Utd include a new chief executive in Omar Berrada.

INEOS are pushing to avoid a prolonged absence for Ashworth ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

Manchester United are likely to escalate talks with Newcastle United to appoint Dan Ashworth as their sporting director “very quickly”, as journalist Ben Jacobs hints that INEOS hope he is in place for the following two transfer windows at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, whose 27.7% share in the club enables him to control football and sporting operations behind the scenes.

Current manager Erik ten Hag hopes to be backed in the upcoming 2024 summer transfer window as Man Utd look to establish themselves as one of Europe’s leading clubs again. Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave at Newcastle following an approach from the Manchester giants for his services.

Man Utd hoping to appoint Ashworth imminently

Manchester United want to change how they are run on and off the pitch following Ratcliffe’s minority takeover at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have already made significant internal alterations, with the appointment of Omar Berrada as the club’s new chief executive officer. However, following the unsuccessful recruitment trends after the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, Ratcliffe has decided the club needs a new sporting director.

After Man Utd approached Ashworth, Newcastle confirmed that the 52-year-old had been placed on gardening leave. Speaking in a recent Q&A, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that the 20-time English champions are in talks with the Tyneside outfit over a compensation package which will allow Ashworth to begin work at Old Trafford:

“On Ashworth, Manchester United are talking to Newcastle with the aim of reaching an agreement to enable him to start with them. Newcastle want £20m, Man Utd don't want to pay anywhere near that. So, they'll need to find a compromise, and until that happens, his gardening leave will continue.”

Ornstein’s update came less than 24 hours after Ratcliffe had been quoted claiming that Newcastle’s decision to place Ashworth on gardening leave was “absurd”. However, Ratcliffe has not taken nicely to Ashworth being told he can only work for the next 18 months if United fork out a significant compensation fee.

The 71-year-old Man Utd minority chief cited grown-up conversations between Manchester United and Manchester City over the appointment of Berrada as CEO. The MailOnline understands that Ashworth’s spell of gardening leave could take him close to the 2026 winter transfer window, meaning he could miss three markets at Old Trafford.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt, correct as of February 2024

Ben Jacobs - INEOS looking to avoid prolonged Ashworth absence

Jacobs claims that INEOS are looking to avoid a scenario where Ashworth cannot work for Manchester United in the following two transfer windows. The journalist also hints that it’s not in Newcastle’s best interests to keep the former FA director on gardening leave whilst “finances are tight”. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“What INEOS are trying to avoid under all eventualities is a scenario where Ashworth is on gardening leave for two windows. Because of the timing of the approach, even if they get that gardening leave down to 12 months, it will mean that he misses both the summer 2024 and January 2025 windows. That's the eventuality that Ratcliffe and any INEOS are trying to avoid. Talks are likely to escalate very quickly between the clubs. It’s also not in Newcastle's interest to keep Ashworth on gardening leave because their finances are tight.”

Man Utd news, including a claim on Antony’s future

With takeover talks dominating the headlines surrounding Manchester United, the club must begin preparations for the 2024 summer transfer window. Much of the Red Devils’ business could be dictated by their ability to secure qualification for the Champions League next season.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (22nd February) that Man Utd are unlikely to sell winger Antony this summer, as they can’t get their money back for him. The 23-year-old’s form may have been impacted by off-pitch issues, having been the subject of a police investigation in the early stages of the 2023/24 season. United forked out £86m to acquire Antony’s services from Ajax in the summer of 2022 and would be unlikely to receive anywhere near that valuation if they were to sell now.

Meanwhile, ESPN claims that Man Utd duo Casemiro and Raphael Varane could be part of a clear-out during the upcoming summer transfer window. United are looking to spend in the market. Still, concerns will be raised over the club’s ability to remain compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and may need to shift some of their highest earners.