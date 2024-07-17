Highlights Bayern Munich and Manchester United are still negotiating a deal for Matthijs De Ligt.

The Dutchman wants to join United and is expected to form a partnership with Lisandro Martínez at Old Trafford.

United continue to eye Leny Yoro, and have offered €50m for the Frenchman.

Manchester United are still in talks with Bayern Munich over the signing of Matthijs de Ligt, but have an agreement with the player, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

De Ligt is keen on a switch to Old Trafford, after falling in the pecking order at Bayern, and has agreed personal terms over a move. The Dutch defender will put pen to paper on a five-year deal, and is expected to form a long-term partnership with Lisandro Martínez at the heart of United's defence.

However, Romano has revealed that the two clubs are still engaged in ongoing conversations regarding the move, with the fee or structure of payments potentially delaying the transfer from being completed. It's understood that the German outfit are holding out for €50 million, while United could be looking to pay a slightly lower sum for the 24-year-old.

Bayern and United Still Negotiating

The move is expected to materialise

After bursting onto the scene in 2017 with Ajax, De Ligt's career trajectory has perhaps not followed the upward path many expected it to. Despite two big money moves, the Netherlands international has struggled to establish himself as a mainstay at either Bayern or Juventus.

The centre-back started just 16 Bundesliga games last season, falling behind the likes of Eric Dier, Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-Jae in Thomas Tuchel's order of preference in central defence. The promise of a prominent role in the north-west of England beckons, with the player believing 'he'll be happier' at United.

While this has made negotiations on the player's side simple for Dan Ashworth and Erik ten Hag, Bayern remain staunch in their demands over De Ligt who was labelled as "world-class" by Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund last season. Speaking on his transfer update live show on Monday night, transfer journalist Romano revealed that the two clubs remain locked in talks:

"Manchester United keep working on the deal for Matthijs de Ligt, it's a separate story [to Leny Yoro]. Manchester United are still in conversations and still in negotiation for Matthijs de Ligt with Bayern. [There is an] agreement with the player, but still in negotiation with Bayern."

With De Ligt's preference to move, and the clubs continuing to negotiate, you'd expect all parties are invested in the deal happening. Thus, a compromise could be reached, as United look to bolster their defensive options. The defender will join the likes of Martínez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans as part of the Red Devils' central defensive cohort.

De Ligt's Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 22 Goals 2 Pass Accuracy 93.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.36 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 7.08 Tackles Per 90 0.97 Interceptions Per 90 1.23 Clearances Per 90 3.38 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.66

United Also Eyeing Leny Yoro

The club have offered €50 million for the youngster

While the signing of De Ligt may appear to rule out moves for other centre-back targets, reports have emerged suggesting that United still want to sign Leny Yoro despite the potentially imminent arrival of the Bayern man. Romano also alludes to this continued interest in the Frenchman in his transfer update show, with INEOS reportedly offering €50 million for the 18-year-old.

The FA Cup winners will face competition from Real Madrid, who are believed to be Yoro's preferred destination, but United believe they're in a strong position to land his signature. The Lille man could be available on a free transfer next summer, if the north-west side are willing to wait to secure him for nothing.

French journalist Nabil Djellit suggested on Tuesday that United are now discussing personal terms with Yoro in a bid to try and get a deal over the line.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 16/09/2024