Highlights Manchester United are in discussions with Jonny Evans over a new contract

The defender joined on a short-term deal in 2023 from Leicester City

Injury problems at Old Trafford increased Evans’ game time and strengthened his importance

Manchester United are in discussions with the representatives of Jonny Evans over a new one-year deal, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Manchester club are in the market for a new central defender this summer, with strong links to Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt emerging in recent weeks. Injury problems for Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martínez, as well as the departure of Raphael Varane, leave them incredibly thin in that particular area of the pitch.

Manager Erik ten Hag penned a new deal this week, keeping him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2026. Now, attention will focus to potential incomings and securing the futures of key members of their current playing squad.

Evans in line for new deal

He joined on a one-year contract last summer

Among the players expected to stay at United is defender Evans. The 36-year-old joined the club on a free transfer from Leicester City last summer, but only signed on a one-year contract.

The ongoing injury problems prompted an increase in his game time, with Evans featuring in 30 games across all competitions. His availability underscores his importance to United, and he boasts plenty of experience in the dressing room - he has been described as "remarkable" by his former youth coach, Jeff Montgomery.

According to Sheth, Evans could be in line for another one-year contract at United as discussions between the club and his representatives are ongoing.

The journalist told GiveMeSport:

“One player who was at Manchester United last season was Johnny Evans. He stayed there for one season, that one-year contract and I think he just came in to be a good influence around the place. Maybe to come in [to the team] here and there. “As such, there were the injury problems at United and he made 23 Premier League appearances for them last season. That was the most of any of their recognised centre backs, believe it or not, which is an incredible stat. With all of that in mind, United continue talks with Evans and his representatives over another one-year contract.”

United handed boost in Yoro chase

The youngster is wanted by clubs across Europe

United have seemingly been handed a boost in their pursuit of Lille defender Leny Yoro, according to reports. Clubs across Europe, including Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the battle for his signature.

Madrid have long been viewed as the favourites to sign the 18-year-old this summer, but the Champions League winners are so far yet to meet Lille’s demands for the player. A report from Mundo Deportivio claim that, while the French club have already significantly lowered their asking price, Madrid are only willing to pay €20million up front with the rest in add-ons.

Leny Yoro 2023/24 stats for Lille in all competitions Stat: Appearances 44 Goals 3 Assists 0 Minutes played 3,690

The article suggests Liverpool, United and PSG would all be willing to pay the €40million Lille want for Yoro, despite the fact he only has a year left on his contract. The player’s reported desire to play for Madrid could prove to be the deciding factor, but it is down to the Spanish outfit to reach an agreement and their insistence they won’t overpay could open the door for the likes of United should a deal break down entirely.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.