Highlights Barcelona are keen to sign Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

United are aware of the interest and holding talks with the youngster's representatives over a new contract.

INEOS are set to strengthen at centre-back with interest in Jarrad Branthwaite and Leny Yoro.

Barcelona are keen on Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who has also suggested that Erik ten Hag’s entourage are aware of the interest and are in talks with the 19-year-old’s representatives over a new deal.

In what can be considered a hodgepodge campaign for Ten Hag and his star-studded side, Mainoo’s stratospheric rise can be deemed as one of the club’s highlights of 2023/24. What’s better, the three-cap Three Lions star has years aplenty in the tank to improve.

So much so that his string of impressive displays for the Old Trafford outfit has not gone unnoticed by Gareth Southgate and Co. After his first season in senior football, the youngster has earned himself a well-deserved spot in England’s Euro 2024 squad, and he has a fruitful chance of being heavily involved.

Barcelona ‘Keen’ on Mainoo, Man Utd Aware of Interest

Man Utd set to roll out contract extension

Nobody could have foreseen the impact that Mainoo would have on Manchester United’s season. From his performance against Everton, to his goal in the FA Cup final, the central midfielder has exceeded expectations and looks poised to be an Old Trafford mainstay for the foreseeable future.

From the depths of Carrington to being one of the senior side’s standout performers in 2023/24, the Stockport-born ace has come on leaps and bounds under Ten Hag’s stewardship and, as a result, has piqued the interest of some of Europe’s top clubs - Barcelona included.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mainoo became first English teenager to score in an FA Cup final since Steve MacKenzie in 1981.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tavolieri suggested that La Blaugrana are keen admirers of Mainoo and that his current employers are well aware of the growing interest in his signature and, as such, are in dialogue with his representatives over fresh terms.

“#FCBarcelona are keen on Kobbie Mainoo! Manchester United are aware of #Barca interest and are in talks with the player’s representatives about a contract extension with a substantial increase in value.”

Recently, Spanish reports (via 90min) suggested that Barcelona were preparing a swap deal with former Leeds United winger Raphinha going in the opposite direction. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shut down the links, however, claiming they came from a source that isn't 'very credible'.

Mainoo's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Man Utd Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 1,942 8th Goals 3 6th Pass success rate (%) 86.7 9th Tackles per game 2 3rd Dribbles per game 1.3 =2nd Overall rating 6.80 6th

Man Utd Set to Strengthen Centre-Back Department

Jarrad Branthwaite and Leny Yoro are targets

In terms of incomings this summer, The Athletic have suggested that centre-back, central midfielder and centre-forward are all areas in which Ten Hag, now that it has been confirmed that he’ll be staying, should reinforce in the coming months.

Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton and Lille youngster Leny Yoro have been earmarked as potential replacements for the soon-to-depart Raphael Varane. According to The Times, the former has agreed personal terms with the Red Devils ahead of a potential transfer, though his employers remain firm on his £70 million price tag.

Yoro, also admired by Real Madrid, is being actively pursued by the club alongside Liverpool, per David Ornstein, and with his contract expiring in the summer of 2025, it could be the perfect opportunity to get ahead of the curve and snare his services while the youngster is a) attainable and b) worth a fraction of his actual value.