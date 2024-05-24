Highlights Mark Goldbridge has criticised Manchester United after reports they've spoken to Kieran McKenna.

The news emerged just 48 hours before United's FA Cup final clash with Manchester City.

There is increasing speculation that Saturday could be Erik ten Hag's final match in charge.

Manchester United's managerial speculation has been branded as 'absolutely disgusting' by internet personality Mark Goldbridge ahead of the weekend's FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Deeming it to be inappropriate to discuss Erik ten Hag's potential replacement this close to a season-defining game, Goldbridge offered his firm trademark opinion to his X account which has a following of over 840,000 people.

The Nottingham-based United creator was frustrated after Kieran McKenna was reportedly contacted as both Chelsea and the Red Devils compete for the newly-promoted Ipswich Town manager's signature.

Goldbridge Unhappy With Timing of McKenna Talks

While bitter rivals Manchester City await United at Wembley's showpiece on Saturday afternoon, it's been reported that Chelsea are a newer opposition. The two clubs are battling it out in the pursuit of McKenna on their shortlist of possible candidates.

McKenna's representatives met with the new Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox last week, where the prospect of him taking over the first team was discussed.

Goldbridge, who became popular via his Manchester United fan-centric content, was clearly frustrated. Wishing the club would back Ten Hag until the very end of the season at least, he posted:

The 38-year-old has been joined on United's four-man shortlist by Mauricio Pochettino after his Stamford Bridge departure and former Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel. Brentford's Thomas Frank is also in consideration.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ten Hag oversaw the club's lowest Premier League finish, including 14 league defeats and a first-ever negative goal difference.

Ten Hag has 'Project' in Mind at Old Trafford

But it could be increasingly likely he leaves United this summer

While Ten Hag had Goldbridge and many like-minded followers fighting his corner, the Dutchman was blunt regarding his future after reports from Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio this week said that the manager will be on his way out of Old Trafford.

Admittedly, Goldbridge may have jumped the gun as reports suggest the contact happened last week. Yet, regardless of the prolific streamer's thoughts, Ten Hag made it clear that his outlook was built around matters at hand.

Speaking in his last press conference ahead of the final, Ten Hag told Sky Sports:

"I have nothing to say. "I am just focusing on the job I have to do and that is first win the game on Saturday, and then we are in the project. Keep going in the project. I came here to win trophies. Saturday I have the next opportunity, and we achieved this, earned this opportunity as a team, and now we have to go for it.

While Ten Hag has eyes-fixed to the final, doubts still loom. Manchester United will 'need the game of their lives' according to Paul Merson and with Guardiola's Cityzens in typical imperious form, the red half of Manchester will be hard pushed to end one of their most disappointing seasons yet with silverware on Saturday.