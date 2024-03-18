Highlights Manchester United are in talks with Newcastle United over a compensation package for the appointment of Dan Ashworth.

The Red Devils want the 53-year-old to become their new sporting director at Old Trafford.

INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have a "five-window plan" to rebuild the current Man Utd squad.

Manchester United are still in talks over a compensation package with Newcastle United that would enable them to appoint Dan Ashworth as their sporting director at Old Trafford, as journalist Ben Jacobs analyses the club’s “five-window plan”.

The Red Devils’ search for a new recruitment honcho comes after INEOS’ recent minority takeover of the club. With company chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe now having the final say on football matters behind the scenes, the Premier League giants are looking to make strategic changes.

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag will be one of several people sweating over his future amid a difficult 2023/24 campaign but will have been offered relief following their 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Liverpool on 17th March. Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave by Newcastle after expressing his desire to take up the offer of the sporting director role at the Theatre of Dreams.

Man Utd expected to seal Ashworth appointment

Following the FA and Premier League ratifying INEOS’ minority takeover at Manchester United in February, Ratcliffe has quickly made changes to the club's senior staff. In January, the Red Devils confirmed the appointment of chief executive officer Omar Berrada, who leaves noisy neighbours Manchester City to make the move to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT (16th March) that Man Utd are progressing in their bid to appoint Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox as their new head of recruitment. The 52-year-old would answer to Ashworth, who is expected to take up the sporting director role at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have the biggest net spend of any club in the Premier League over the last ten years, totaling a whopping £1.15bn.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT earlier this month, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth confirmed that Ashworth’s hire at Man Utd is just a ‘matter of time’. The former Brighton & Hove Albion chief was placed on gardening leave by Newcastle once it became clear he had the intention of taking up the offer made by Manchester United. However, The Athletic’s David Ornstein feels that there has been no recent progression in the 20-time English champions’ bid to secure Ashworth’s services.

Ben Jacobs - Man Utd hope Ashworth ‘only misses one window’

Jacobs claims that Manchester United and Ratcliffe aim to ensure that Ashworth only misses one transfer window at the helm. The journalist also reveals that INEOS have a “five-window plan” that includes three summer and two winter markets. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think the main aim of Manchester United and Ratcliffe is to ensure that, in an ideal world, Ashworth only misses one window at worst. So, if they can get him for this summer, that would be great. But if they can't, they’ll want him to start in September, so he'll be well set to begin planning for 2025 and beyond. This is because deep down, despite all of the ambition and positivity, Ratcliffe, INEOS, and Man Utd’s old regime know that they won't be able to fix everything overnight on the football side. “They've got a five-window plan, which includes three summers and two winters. Therefore, it wouldn't be a disaster if Ashworth missed one summer window. But it would be much more frustrating for the project if he can't start until after the 2025 winter transfer window. Talks are ongoing, and they are just about compensation.”

Man Utd transfer news, including Antonio Silva claim

With the 2024 summer transfer window approaching, Manchester United will draw up a shortlist of potential targets to bolster their squad ahead of the 2024/25 season. The Red Devils could be set for a rebuild, with head coach Erik ten Hag’s future also uncertain.

In his GIVEMESPORT column (17th March), transfer insider Dean Jones revealed that Man Utd are “well-prepared” to sign Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva. The three-time European Cup winners, alongside Liverpool and Chelsea, have been hot on the 20-year-old’s talent and could consider bolstering their backline with a move for the defender. However, the main sticking point for any club will be that he has a €100m (£85m) release clause, which Benfica may insist on sticking to.

Meanwhile, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT (17th March) that Man Utd will likely sell Mason Greenwood this summer. The 22-year-old is on a season-long loan with Getafe after the Premier League giants proposed that the two parties part ways in August 2023. However, Ratcliffe has insisted that INEOS will make their own decision on whether they believe Greenwood has a future at Old Trafford, though the outcome is expected to be the same.

All statistics according to MailOnline, correct as of March 2024.