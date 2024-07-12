Highlights Man United are in 'concrete negotiations' to sign Bayern defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Manchester United are in ‘concrete negotiations’ to sign defender Matthijs de Ligt, as the Red Devils are now looking to clarify the structure of the deal with Bayern Munich, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Italian football insider suggests United want to include add-ons as part of the deal with the Bavarians, as negotiations between the clubs are ‘going well’.

De Ligt emerged as a concrete option for United at centre-back in recent weeks after the Red Devils stalled in negotiations to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Premier League giants are expected to return with an improved third bid for Branthwaite, who is valued by Everton at around £70m.

Bayern, meanwhile, are keen to offload several players imminently and have put De Ligt up for sale after manager Vincent Kompany took over last month.

The Bavarians have concerns over De Ligt’s recent injury history and pace, as they are now likely to part ways with the Netherlands international just two seasons after he signed from Juventus in 2022.

De Ligt Set for Old Trafford Switch

Personal terms are not an issue

Romano, speaking to GMS, revealed that negotiations between Bayern and Man United for De Ligt are advancing well:

“Personal terms are not an issue, and negotiations between clubs are going well. Man United want to use add-ons as part of the deal structure, so there is still something to clarify on how to agree on a structure of the deal, but Matthijs de Ligt and Man United is a really concrete negotiation.”

The 24-year-old - who currently earns £260,000-a-week - is strongly wanted by United boss Erik ten Hag – the pair enjoyed a successful stint at Ajax, reaching the Champions League semi-final in 2019 and beating the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus in the process.

De Ligt will look to rediscover his form at Old Trafford after an injury-hit season at Bayern, which saw him make just 22 Bundesliga appearances under Thomas Tuchel.

Matthijs de Ligt Bayern Stats (Bundesliga 2023-24) Games 22 Goals 2 Pass completion 93.9 Aerials won per 90 2.65 Challenges lost per 90 0.32

The right-footed centre-back is eyed as a replacement for Raphael Varane and is set for a starting role alongside Lisandro Martinez next season.

The 24-year-old could join forces with his Netherlands teammate Joshua Zirkzee at Old Trafford, as Man United are in advanced negotiations with Bologna to sign the powerful striker this summer.

Zirkzee Agrees Man Utd Deal

Set to join on a five-year contract

Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee has agreed on a five-year deal with Manchester United, as he is expected to complete a medical at Old Trafford soon, talkSPORT has revealed.

According to the report, Man United are ready to activate Zirkzee’s £34m release clause after agreeing on personal terms with the Netherlands international.

The 23-year-old’s superb season in Serie A saw him attract interest from several clubs around Europe, while Man United now look certain to win the battle for his signature.

Zirkzee, who joined Bologna in 2022 from Bayern Munich, made 58 appearances for the Serie A outfit in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and registering nine assists.

The Dutchman is now set to compete for playing time with Rasmus Hojlund, who enjoyed a promising start to life at Old Trafford, finishing his debut season as the club’s top scorer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-07-24.