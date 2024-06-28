Highlights Manchester United are in talks for a potential assistant in Rene Hake, with positive feelings for his appointment.

Erik ten Hag set to be offered a new contract and bring in other staff members, including Ruud van Nistelrooy.

United's playing squad is set to undergo a revamp, with potential departures and a change in philosophy on the field.

Manchester United's season is starting to take shape after their slow start to the summer in deciding whether or not Erik ten Hag would be in the dugout to start the campaign - and that has seen them continue in talks for potential assistant Rene Hake, with Fabrizio Romano revealing to GIVEMESPORT that talks for the Dutchman are going well, with positive feelings held for his appointment.

The Red Devils are in the process of adding to their backroom staff after a less-than-desirable season on the pitch, and with a full rebuild of their playing squad fully underway by new owners INEOS, it's a summer of change at Old Trafford with the club wanting to pull away from last seasons' relapse in the majority of competitions. That has seen Hake linked with a move to the club and Romano has confirmed that the Eredivisie boss is still ongoing in talks with United.

Ten Hag Will Bring in Dutch Accomplices

It isn't just an overhaul of the playing squad this summer at United

Ten Hag was walking on a tightrope towards the end of the season after crashing out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup early, alongside recording the Red Devils' worst-ever Premier League finish - though the FA Cup win over Manchester City gave him some standing and after crunch talks following reports that he was going to be sacked regardless of the result against the Premier League champions, he will remain at the club.

Manchester United's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 18 =6th Losses 14 =7th Goals scored 57 =9th Goals conceded 58 =5th xG 61.13 11th

And to further his career at Old Trafford, it is expected that the club will offer him a new contract alongside bringing other members of staff in to accompany him. United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy is one of those names, with the former PSV manager turning down interest from Burnley to join the club after he held talks with the Lancashire outfit.

Reports have also linked Hake with a move to United despite being manager at Dutch outfit Go Ahead Eagles - and Romano has stated that there have been 'positive feelings' towards the coach - who Ten Hag previously called "ambitious" - becoming part of the furniture at Old Trafford.

Romano: Talks 'Positive' For Rene Hake

The Go Ahead Eagles boss is likely to make the switch

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that Hake could be closing in on a move to United after positive talks - with the process to appoint him going 'very well'. He said:

"Also, for Rene Hake, there is a conversation ongoing but with the positive feeling to have him as part of the technical staff of Ten Hag - so everything is going very well. "And this was also part of the conversation between Erik ten Hag at Manchester United to extend his contract."

United's Rebuild Will Continue on the Pitch

The playing squad also needs a revamp

United have already seen Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial depart the club on free transfers in a huge shake-up to their playing squad, and their rebuild could see other big names stars see the exit door.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hake has won 28 of his 76 games in charge of Go Ahead Eagles

Casemiro is the highest-profile name that is likely to see the exit door amid Saudi Pro League reports, whilst Sofyan Amrabat is not expecting to see through his loan spell despite the Red Devils boasting a release clause.

Regardless of departures, there needs to be a change in philosophy on the field if United are to improve; and with the potential arrivals of Van Nistelrooy and Hake, that could be implemented over pre-season.

