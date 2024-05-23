Highlights Erik ten Hag could be on the the way out as Manchester United's manager.

The Red Devils have held talks with Kieran McKenna's representatives about taking over.

McKenna's success at Ipswich has also attracted interest from Chelsea.

Erik Ten Hag's days as Manchester United manager are looking increasingly numbered as it has been revealed that officials at the club have spoken to Kieran McKenna's representatives about replacing the Dutchman next season.

There has been much speculation surround Ten Hag's future in recent days, with Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claiming it is certain that the former Ajax boss leaves the club following the FA Cup final.

Recent updates have now added fuel to the fire as it is being reported that United have held talks with one of their former coaches to return to the club in the managerial hotseat.

The Ipswich boss is also wanted by Chelsea

According to Sky Sports, United have in fact reached out to McKenna's representatives to discuss him replacing Ten Hag at Old Trafford next season.

The 38-year-old was previously on the coaching staff at United under both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. During this time, McKenna was often ridiculed by United's toxic dressing room, with many believing his training sessions were below par and not at the level required for a club of that magnitude.

The former Tottenham youth coach opted to leave the club in 2021, moving to Ipswich Town who were meandering in League One. The young prodigy managed to guide his team back to the Championship in his first full season at the club before repating the feat a year later, with the Tractor Boys returning to the Premier League next season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistics: Next season will be the first time in 22 years that Ipswich play top flight English football.

His impressive reign at Portman Road led to McKenna being named the LMA manager of the year ahead of the likes of Pep Guardiola and Unai Emery. He has previously attracted interest from Chelsea and Brighton, both of whom are interested in the young coach replacing their outgoing manager's. It seems now that his former employers are also in the running.

Erik Ten Hag's Awful Second Season

Manchester United recorded their worst ever Premier League finish

It has been a case of 'second season syndrome' for Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford over the last 12 months. Having made a promising start to his United tenure, winning the Carabao Cup and securing a third place finish, the 54-year-old has watched on as his club have failed to meet expectations this season.

The Red Devils secured their lowest ever Premier League finish, ending in 8th place, and will need to beat champions Manchester City if they want to play European football next season. Regardless of this, Ten Hag has stated he expects to be in charge next season, despite many inferring that his chances are at best 50/50.