Highlights Manchester United could pursue a move for young Australian goalkeeper Robbie Cook

The 17-year-old shot-stopper has been training with Championship side Sunderland

United have reportedly requested the youngster train with them as they weigh up a move

Manchester United are looking to snatch young Australian goalkeeper Robbie Cook from the grasp of Sunderland, according to recent reports.

While much of the focus is on the Manchester club’s first team this summer, with reported interest in Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt and a move for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee edging ever closer, United may also look to bolster their academy ranks in the coming months.

United have entered a period of change both on and off the pitch in recent months. New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to restore the Red Devils back to the pinnacle of the sport and that will no doubt include improving their academy ranks.

Manchester United ‘Consider’ Robbie Cook

The youngster has been training with Sunderland

United are attempting to sign young Australian goalkeeper Cook ahead of Championship side Sunderland, reports claim. Journalist Alan Nixon wrote on his Patreon on Sunday that the 17-year-old Perth Glory youth player has travelled from Down Under to test his luck in English football.

The article claims he has been training with Sunderland since his arrival, but United have now asked him to train with them from next week and join their academy set-up. The Manchester club’s pre-season plans include games against Rosenborg and Rangers before they fly out to the USA for their pre-season tour at the end of July.

It seems Cook will have plenty of opportunities to impress manager Erik ten Hag with a number of first-team players still away at international competitions. United’s current under-18 roster includes goalkeepers Elyh Harrison, Thomas Myles and William Murdock.

Man City join race for United target

Pep Guardiola is a fan of Joao Neves

Reports in Portugal emerged this week suggesting United had launched a bid for Benfica’s Joao Neves, but it was rejected by the Primeira Liga club. Now, it seems they could face competition from local rivals Manchester City.

According to O Jogo, the Premier League champions have made the 19-year-old midfielder a priority target this summer. Interest has reportedly been prompted by the uncertain futures of Kevin De Bruyne, Matheus Nunes and Bernardo Silva at the Etihad.

Joao Neves 2023/24 stats for Benfica in all competitions Stat: Appearances 55 Goals 3 Assists 2 Minutes played 4,303

Now Portugal’s involvement in Euro 2024 has come to an end, following their defeat to France in the quarter-finals on penalties, movement around Neves could strengthen in the coming weeks. The report claims Pep Guardiola is a big admirer of Neves and City are ready to rival United and Paris Saint-Germain for the youngster’s signature. Neves signed a new contract with Benfica only 12 months ago and his current deal is set to expire in 2028.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.