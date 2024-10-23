England midfielder Angel Gomes is edging closer to an exit from Lille on a free transfer in 2025 and has no plans to renew his contract with the Ligue 1 club, L’Equipe has reported.

The 24-year-old’s upcoming contract decision is likely to put numerous Premier League clubs on red alert, including Manchester United, who could attempt to strike a bargain deal for their academy graduate as soon as January.

Gomes, who joined Lille from the Red Devils back in 2020, appears to be nearing the end of his stay in France and is out of contract at the end of the season.

If he does not put pen to paper on fresh terms with Lille by the end of the year, the 24-year-old will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside France.

Multiple English clubs have reportedly already expressed interest in his services, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Newcastle all keen on bringing the central midfielder back to the Premier League.

Gomes - described as "phenomenal" by journalist Ryan Taylor - joined Man United’s youth ranks in 2006 at just six years old and swiftly progressed through the Red Devils' academy, but had limited first-team opportunities before departing four years ago.

After being given his professional debut by Jose Mourinho on the final day of the 2016/17 season, he made only a further nine senior appearances across all competitions.

His recent performances in France have clearly impressed interim England boss Lee Carsley, who handed Gomes his first two caps for the Three Lions back in September.

In the last few seasons at Lille, Gomes has established himself as one of the most creative midfielders in France. Last season, he helped the French club finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League for the first time in three seasons.

Gomes can play a range of midfield roles including a deep-lying one, which could help to unleash Kobbie Mainoo and allow the 19-year-old to play a slightly more advanced role.

Only Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele registered more assists than Gomes’ eight in all of France’s top flight last season, while he has managed two goal contributions this term so far.

Angel Gomes Lille Stats (2023/24 Ligue 1) Games 31 Assists 8 Shot-creating actions per 90 3.75 Progressive passes per 90 7.14 Pass accuracy % 89.4 Minutes played 2,585

