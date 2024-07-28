Highlights Manchester United won't meet Everton's £70 million asking price for Jarrad Branthwaite.

Manchester United will not meet Everton's £70 million asking price for Jarrad Branthwaite and there could now be a big twist as the Toffees prepare to offer the defender a new contract, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Branthwaite has become the subject of a lengthy transfer saga this summer, with heavy speculation linking him to United continuing to persist. The Red Devils have had two bids rejected by Everton, as Sean Dyche and the Merseyside club's hierarchy remain staunch in their valuation of the defender.

United are in the market for another centre-back after signing Leny Yoro for £52 million from Lille, who suffered an injury scare during the pre-season clash against Arsenal this morning.

It's looking increasingly unlikely this further addition will be Branthwaite. Romano has revealed that no deal between the two clubs will materialise unless Everton are willing to lower the required fee, which could be dependent on whether the player accepts a new contract proposal.

United Want Branthwaite

Everton want to tie him down to a new contract

Branthwaite burst onto the scene last campaign, thriving at the heart of an Everton defence that provided a sufficient platform for Dyche's side to comfortably avoid relegation, despite receiving a points deduction. The 22-year-old made 41 appearances across all competitions, and earned a place in Gareth Southgate's provisional England squad for the Euros.

This impressive season has prompted serious interest from United, who are eager to add another left-footed central defender to their ranks, to compete with Lisandro Martínez. However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano hinted that a deal is unlikely at this stage:

"Branthwaite - they (United) had two bids rejected, but Everton remain on their position that it has to be at least £70 million. Man United are not paying that money, so the only way to open that door again is if Everton at one point decide to change their position and let the player go for a different price. "But at the moment, it still looks like a very difficult deal and also Everton are planning to offer him a new contract. They will do their best to keep the player at the club and very happy. So that's why it's still not something easy."

The allure of Old Trafford may well have influenced Branthwaite and could perhaps result in reticence when weighing up whether to accept this reportedly imminent contract proposal. If the former PSV loanee does express reluctance, or even a desire to leave, it could pressure the Toffees into lowering this fee and United returning for the starlet. However, at the moment this potential scenario would appear unlikely.

Branthwaite's 2023/24 Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 3 Pass Accuracy 79.8% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.14 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 1.73 Tackles Per 90 1.91 Interceptions Per 90 1.45 Clearances Per 90 4.71 Blocks Per 90 1.47 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.72

United Looking at Alternatives

De Ligt, Tah and Guehi have been monitored

United's evident search for two centre-backs this summer continues, with a host of alternatives to Branthwaite continuing to be linked. Matthijs de Ligt has been the most prominent name mentioned, with the Dutchman supposedly 'waiting' for United to make a move for him.

However, Bayern Munich's purported £42 million asking price is deterring United, and they could instead pivot towards signing Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah, who is said to be available for a cut-price. Meanwhile, United are still interested in England Euro 2024 star Marc Guehi

, with Crystal Palace understood to be willing to sanction a move for the former Chelsea player this summer, given his contract is expiring in 24 months' time.

