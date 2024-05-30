Highlights Gleison Bremer has a 'pact' to leave Juventus in the upcoming transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United are among the clubs interested in Bremer, who could be available for as low as £46million.

Erik ten Hag's future at Man United is uncertain as the club plans to make a decision after the FA Cup final.

Manchester United target and Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has a pact with the club that would allow the Brazilian to leave this summer, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old is one of the candidates to join United in the upcoming transfer window as the club seeks reinforcements in defence after recording the worst finish in the Premier League in the club’s history.

The Red Devils are in the market for a centre-back and keep tabs on Bremer, who could be available for around £46-51million this summer.

A consistent performer for Juventus, Bremer has been a key factor in the club’s return to the top four in Serie A and lifted the Italian Cup earlier this month.

The Brazilian only renewed his deal with the club last summer until 2028 but could leave in the next few months as top European clubs, including Man United, are interested.

The Red Devils also have other centre-back targets

Man United have several candidates to sign at centre-back and Bremer - labelled as a "monster" by journalist Ben Mattinson - is one of them, Romano has told GIVEMESPORT:

“For Bremer, he is one of several names on the list for a new centre-back, not the only one. "We know about Branthwaite, we know about Todibo, so there are several candidates for that position. Bremer is one of them. "Man United appreciate the player, they've been following his excellent performances in Serie A and also his release clause is going to be valid next year, around 55-60 million euros. "But there is a pact between Juventus and Bremer to allow the player to leave this summer in case there is that kind of proposal. Juventus still have to be consulted, so let's see what happens.”

Man United have suffered from an injury crisis this season as key players Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, and Raphael Varane have all struggled to stay fit throughout the campaign.

Bremer’s addition could be a sign of positive things to come as the Brazilian has appeared in all Juventus’ Serie A matches this season bar one when he was suspended for yellow cards.

Bremer's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season Serie A Bremer Percentage of dribblers tackled 72.4 Ball recoveries 5.46 Tackles 1.64 Interceptions 1.11 Pass completion percentage 86.1

Bremer joined Juventus from rivals Torino in 2022 and has become a key player since. However, the Italian side is now looking to bring overall costs down and could let the defender leave this summer.

Ten Hag Faces Uncertain Future at Man United

INEOS are currently undertaking a review of the 2023-24 season

Before Man United move forward with new signings, a decision is set to be made on manager Erik ten Hag’s future at the club.

Earlier this month, Gianluca Di Marzio reported that the club was ready to part ways with the Dutch manager after the FA Cup final whatever the result, with United going on to win the trophy.

A slump in the club’s form this season has raised questions over Ten Hag’s work as Man United finished eighth in the Premier League and failed to secure European football for next season.

Related Man Utd Considering Move for Atletico Forward Joao Felix Mason Greenwood is set to depart Manchester United in the summer and the Red Devils have been offered a swap deal

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-05-24.