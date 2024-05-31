Highlights Manchester United are pursuing Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, but face competition from Tottenham and Manchester City.

Branthwaite's impressive performances in 2023/24 have attracted top clubs, with a price tag of £50-£60 million being placed on him.

United plan to strengthen their squad further, targeting a midfielder and a striker in this summer's transfer window.

Manchester United have set their sights on Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, but will be met with stiff competition from the likes of Tottenham and Manchester City, and a price tag of £60-£70 million, according to Sky Sports.

Branthwaite starred for an Everton side that conceded the fourth-fewest goals in the Premier League last season. Sean Dyche's men comfortably secured their top flight safety in the end, despite a points deduction threatening that, and the England defender was praised for his contributions to this success. This excellent campaign has sparked interest from a number of top clubs, including the likes of the aforementioned Manchester clubs and Spurs.

United are supposedly on the hunt for defensive reinforcements, having conceded a disappointing 58 goals in 2023/24. While the future of Erik ten Hag is uncertain, INEOS may have identified their own transfer targets, one of which is hot property Branthwaite.

United Are Pursuing Branthwaite

The Red Devils are 'big admirers' of the centre-back

Developing in the Carlisle academy, Branthwaite earned a move to Everton in 2020, but initially struggled for minutes on Merseyside. After an underwhelming loan spell at Blackburn Rovers, where he made just 10 appearances, the Englishman made his breakthrough on loan at PSV last season. The imperious defender thrived in the Netherlands, which prompted Dyche to utilise him this season.

His athleticism, dominance in the air and aggression in duels make him the ideal central defender for a top side, and these attributes have resulted in widespread praise for him across this season.

Branthwaite - described as being a "monster" who "has everything" by Ian Wright on his podcast - made 41 appearances for the Toffees this year, and demonstrated enough of his ability to be linked to England's top sides, as well as earning a call-up to England's European Championship preliminary squad.

Sky Sports report that the 21-year-old is high among the names being discussed to bolster United's defence this summer, regardless of who the coach is. With Everton supposedly keen to sell one of their prized assets to comply with Profit and Sustainability rules, a potential deal in the region of £50-£60 million is plausible. Amadou Onana is another player that could depart the North West club, but few tangible links for the midfielder have emerged since January.

United won't get a free run at Branthwaite, however. Sky suggest that Tottenham had previously been in for the Carlisle born man, although ultimately opted for Radu Dragusin, but will likely return as they are also targeting a centre-back. City have also been linked, but would need to sanction a sale for one of their existing defenders before moving for Branthwaite.

Branthwaite's Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 41 Goals 3 Tackles Won 38 Interceptions 55 Aerial Duels Won 94

United Will Also Target a Midfielder and a Striker

It could be a busy summer at Old Trafford

After finishing 8th in the League, their lowest finish since 1990, INEOS will be desperate to improve the club's fortunes next season and will likely dip into the market to do so. Major renovations to their squad are expected, with Sky reporting that they also want to bring a defensive midfielder and striker to Old Trafford this summer.

In the middle of the park, despite the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo, more is needed to compliment the young defender. Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are ageing, Mason Mount flattered to deceive in his first season at the club, while Sofyan Amrabat's loan spell is up. While few links have circulated surrounding a midfield signing yet, expect movement in this area in the coming weeks.

Up front, while Rasmus Hojlund improved as the season progressed, competition for the Dane is required after Anthony Martial's exit. The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee.

All Statistics from FBRef (as of 30/05/2024)