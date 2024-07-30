Highlights Man United target Jarrad Branthwaite is set to stay at Everton for another season.

The Red Devils have been reluctant to meet Everton’s £75m valuation of the defender.

Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt is still keen on completing a summer switch to Old Trafford.

Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite is set to stay at Everton for another season, Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Despite their long-standing interest in the central defender, the Red Devils have been reluctant to meet Everton’s £70million valuation of the Toffees star in this transfer window.

United have seen two bids rejected for the 22-year-old earlier this summer and have since turned their attention to Bayern Munich star Matthijs De Ligt.

After announcing youngster Leny Yoro’s arrival on a permanent deal, the Premier League giants are keen on signing another centre-back before the window shuts, with De Ligt being the primary target at the moment.

The Goodison Park outfit have so far raised £70m from the departures of Amadou Onana, Ben Godfrey, and Lewis Dobbin, while Andy Lonergan, Andre Gomes, and Dele Alli left on free transfers after their contracts expired.

Branthwaite Set for Goodison Park Stay

Man United won't match £75m valuation

Sky Sports journalist Bridge, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested Branthwaite is going to continue at Everton, despite being wanted by Man United this summer as United are not expected to improve their offer for Branthwaite, while Everton are in no rush to sell any more of their players, despite takeover talks with The Friedkin Group ending.

“As it stands, it looks like he'll start the season and continue the season at Everton. He's obviously been wanted by Manchester United, but they haven't come up with a fee anywhere near what Everton want. “If someone said to me, do you think he'll stay at Everton now, I'd probably say yes. “Because even though no player is totally not for sale, I think if United came in with £75 million for Jarrad Branthwaite, I think Everton would not just consider it, they'd probably take it. But United aren't going to come in with £75 to 80 million.”

United’s second improved bid for Branthwaite was worth £45million plus £5m in add-ons, but it was deemed not enough for Everton, who are determined to keep their standout star for another season at Goodison Park.

The young England international, who formed a solid partnership at centre-back with James Tarkowski, helped the Toffees steer clear of relegation last season, despite the team having eight points deducted from their total for financial breaches.

Everton are now reportedly ready to offer an improved contract for the 22-year-old to reflect his worth to Sean Dyche's team and fend off interest from Man United for the time being.

Branthwaite had already agreed personal terms ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford, which would have seen him earn £160,000 a week, according to MailOnline.

Jarrad Branthwaite statistics per 90 minutes (2023-24 Premier League) Percentage of dribblers tackled 72.6 Ball recoveries 5.23 Tackles 1.91 Interceptions 1.44 Pass completion percentage 79.8

De Ligt ‘Waiting’ for Man United

Negotiations with Bayern have stalled

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is still keen on completing a summer switch to Manchester United, despite negotiations between the two clubs stalling.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested De Ligt is ‘still waiting’ for an Old Trafford switch as United have now turned their attention to signing his Bayern teammate, Noussair Mazraoui.

The Bavarians continue to hold out for a guaranteed £42m for De Ligt, while United aim to structure the deal around add-ons, according to Romano.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-07-24.