Highlights Manchester United are interested in signing Jonathan David, who is available for £20 million.

The Red Devils face competition for the Canadian's signature from Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham.

United are also pursuing a center-back this summer, with Jarrad Branthwaite, Jean-Clair Todibo and Leny Yoro linked.

Manchester United are interested in signing Jonathan David this summer with the player reportedly keen on a switch to the Premier League, according to the Guardian.

The striker netted 26 times in all competitions last season for Lille, in what was another fruitful campaign in front of goal. With just one year remaining on his current deal, the French club are understood to be willing to part ways with David for just £20 million, which is in turn prompting significant interest from English top flight clubs.

Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham are said to be ready to rival United for the attacker, in what could become an intense four-way tussle, according to the Guardian. David, who is currently playing for Canada at the Copa America, is supposedly eager to join a Premier League outfit, with his representatives already in talks with various suitors over a deal.

United are Pursuing David

The Canadian could become the subject of a lengthy transfer saga

After impressing in Belgium for Gent, David earned a move to one of Europe's top five divisions, joining Ligue 1 side Lille for €30 million in 2020. Since then, the Canada international - described as being "next level" by former national team coach John Herdman - has played 183 games for Les Dogues, scoring 84 goals and has consistently been linked with moves away in that time.

Now, the 24-year-old could finally complete a switch to England, where several clubs are lining up to acquire his services. Manchester United are on the hunt for a new number nine, as they look to provide raw talent Rasmus Hojlund with increased competition.

Hojlund scored ten Premier League goals in his first season at Old Trafford since his £64 million move from Atalanta, and while the United hierarchy are said to be admirers of the Dane, they want to push the player by adding another forward. At £20 million, David may represent the perfect candidate to fulfill this role, a player that can potentially take Hojlund's place but could also in turn act as a mechanism to improve the player, all for a cut-price.

However, the Guardian report that United's interest is likely to depend on whether INEOS initiate a £34m move for Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee, who is supposedly 'advancing' in a switch to Old Trafford. The interest in Zirkzee, combined with the huge amount of competition for David, could mean that ultimately the Red Devils opt for the former, with the latter potentially set to be the subject of a lengthy saga.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Hojlund David Appearances 30 34 Goals 10 19 Assists 2 4 Shots Per 90 1.58 2.6 Key Passes Per 90 1.17 1.1 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.75 0.51

United Prioritising Defensive Reinforcements

The club are linked to several centre-backs

While a new striker is on the agenda, Erik ten Hag will also be eager to bring in at least one new central defender this summer, with the volume of links to this profile of player suggesting it's a top priority for the club's new ownership group. INEOS have thus far been engaged in an ongoing transfer battle with Everton for Jarrad Branthwaite, but are understood to be reluctant to get 'drawn in' too significantly to the England international.

Elsewhere, a list of alternatives to Branthwaite has been established. Jean-Clair Todibo has long been linked with a move to the north-west, although a deal could be off due to UEFA restrictions on related-party transactions. Elsewhere, if Victor Lindelof is allowed to leave this summer, United have identified Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro as two potential signings.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 26/05/2024