Highlights Manchester United may turn to Levi Colwill if they are unable to secure a deal for Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Red Devils face a valuation clash with Everton over the English defender.

United's summer clear-out is underway with Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Alvaro Fernandez leaving.

Manchester United could target Chelsea defender Levi Colwill this summer if the Jarrad Branthwaite deal falls through, reports the Daily Star.

United are in the market for a centre-back in the upcoming transfer window and continue their pursuit of Branthwaite. However, they reportedly ‘appear to be on a collision course’ with Everton over the 21-year-old’s valuation.

Branthwaite had a breakthrough season at Goodison Park this year and has emerged as a transfer target for the Red Devils, who seek a replacement for Raphael Varane.

The French defender is leaving the club for free after his contract expires next month, leaving United in need of a starting centre-back alongside Lisandro Martinez.

Branthwaite has featured in 35 league matches for Everton this campaign and could be the answer to Man United’s injury problems at the back after Erik ten Hag’s side struggled to maintain a consistent backline all season.

Levi Colwill One of Many Options for Man Utd

United are also considering Marc Guehi and Gleison Bremer

However, the Daily Star reports that Everton’s valuation of Branthwaite could be too far from what United can pay.

The Toffees reportedly demand around £80 million for the English defender, while United value him ‘closer to the £60 million mark’.

It remains to be seen if United's new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to spend as much on one signing. He previously stated that the club has overspent on players several times, and he would expect not to repeat the same mistakes in his tenure.

In the past weeks, the Red Devils were also linked with Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer, who is reportedly ready to be sold by the Italian side in the upcoming window.

The Daily Star reports that United could also turn to Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, who is among the alternative targets for the Red Devils, as well as Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi.

Jarrad Branthwaite vs Levi Colwill statistical averages per 90 minutes this season Premier League Branthwaite Colwill Percentage of dribblers tackled 72.6 76.5 Ball recoveries 5.23 4.81 Tackles 1.91 2.40 Interceptions 1.44 1.30 Pass completion percentage 79.8 83.0

The 21-year-old - who was a target for Liverpool last summer and in January according to talkSPORT - has struggled with injuries in the second part of the season after kicking off the campaign in Mauricio Pochettino’s first XI, and has been described as a "Rolls-Royce" defender by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, who also described the youngster as a "world-class talent".

After impressing for Brighton last year, Colwill was given a chance in Chelsea’s first team and appeared in 32 matches this season having been valued at £150m as recently as a year ago, according to The Independent, via Tribal Football.

Man United Set for Summer Clear-Out

Exits for Varane, Martial and Fernandez have already been confirmed

Manchester United have already started their squad clear-out ahead of the summer transfer window as the likes of Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, and Alvaro Fernandez are all set to leave the club next month.

While the two Frenchmen are on expiring deals and will leave for free, Fernandez was sold to Benfica earlier this week as his loan move was made permanent for £5million.

More exits are likely to follow as goalkeeper Tom Heaton and defender Jonny Evans are also on expiring deals and are unlikely to sign an extension.

Midfielder Casemiro is also rumoured to leave the club in the next few months, after showing signs of decline in recent games.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-05-24.