Manchester United could be looking at a busy transfer window in terms of incomings - and they may target a Premier League move for Wolves centre-back Max Kilman in a bid to halt their leaky nature at the back under Erik ten Hag.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have both endured injury woes this season, with the duo only featuring in 20 and nine Premier League games respectively so far in the current campaign. It's seen Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof become semi-regular fixtures in the top-flight for the Red Devils this season, and whilst they represent a decent level of backup, such constant rotation will not do the squad any good in terms of familiarity and consistency for the future.

As a result, transfer chiefs are looking at players with Premier League experience, and for a star who can breeze their way through a full season without picking up an injury - which Kilman has in abundance at present, having been an ever-present under Gary O'Neil throughout the season. And according to Charlotte Duncker of The Times, Kilman is on Erik ten Hag's radar - though he isn't the only player to feature on their shortlist.

Max Kilman Is On Manchester United's Shortlist For Defenders

Kilman has impressed since joining Wolves from Maidenhead in 2018

Speaking on the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast on Wednesday night, Duncker suggested that Kilman is being looked at by the Red Devils as they prepare for yet another crazy summer - though he is by no means their leading target.

Duncker said: “Manchester United, as I’m sure many other clubs operate, have a list of different transfer targets per position. As I understand, Max Kilman - who is Wolverhampton Wanderers’ captain at the moment - is one of those players that Manchester United are looking at. That’s not to say that they are lining up a bid or anything that serious.

"As I understand it, there has been no contact between the two clubs but he is one of the players that they are interested in.

"I think Wolves would have something to say about this if it came down to that, because last summer, even though they were under really strict financial restrictions in terms of needing to generate loads of cash to make PSR rules, they decided not to sell their captain because he was such a big player for them and they rewarded him with a new five-year-deal.

"He only signed that in the summer so he has still got at least four years left on his contract. Wolves aren’t in a position where they have to sell, so I can’t imagine that they would be interested in a bid from a Premier League rival for a cut-price.

"We know that Manchester United are going to have to offer within a restricted budget as they have their own PSR regulations they have to hit, so it’s definitely not confirmed that he is number one target or anything, but he is a name that I understand United are looking at as they look to strengthen in defence in the summer. I’m sure there will be more names come out between now and the transfer window, and it will be interesting to see if he stays at Wolves."

Why Max Kilman Would Be A Good Fit For Manchester United

Max Kilman has vast Premier League experience under his best

For a player that began his career in non-league, Kilman's move from small local club Maidenhead United to Wolves was a surprising move in itself, at the age of 21. Initially joining the club’s under-23 setup, he impressed former boss Nuno Espirito Santo and made his first-team debut at the end of the 2018-19 season, less than a year after signing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Max Kilman has captained Wolves in all but one Premier League fixture this season, with Jose Sa taking the armband in the 2-1 win at Tottenham

It’s been his rapid rise from nothing, which included 25 caps for England’s futsal team, that have served him well on the pitch. Technically superb on the ball for a defender in the top-flight with commentator Jacqui Oatley previously calling him "incredible", Kilman is ideal as a ball-playing centre-back, and with United looking to be proficient in that part of the field thanks to Martinez’s injury woes Kilman could fill the gap alongside the Argentine to make the Red Devils a better outfit at bringing the ball out of defence with ease.

Furthermore, he’s a homegrown talent which counts a great deal for squad registration, and having made almost 150 appearances for the Molineux outfit at the age of 26, he’s a player who very rarely misses games, having failed to feature in just one Premier League games since the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Kilman, whilst potentially being a tough deal to navigate with the club valuing him at £40m recently according to the Guardian, would be a perfect addition at Old Trafford.

