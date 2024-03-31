Highlights Manchester United could consider signing Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand during the 2024 summer transfer window at Old Trafford.

INEOS' involvement adds intrigue to the Red Devils' business in the upcoming market.

Man Utd could look to bolster their midfield options, with Everton's Amadou Onana also on the club's watchlist.

Manchester United could consider the signing of Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand during the 2024 summer window, as transfer insider Dean Jones ponders a potential midfield partnership with Kobbie Mainoo at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are looking ahead to a busy summer market, and current head coach Erik ten Hag hopes to be backed as he looks to rebuild his squad at the Theatre of Dreams.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's influence on football operations as the new minority owner could significantly alter Man Utd's upcoming transfer market. Hjulmand is having a stellar season in the midfield for Sporting and could be a pivotal addition to the team.

Man Utd’s reported interest in Hjulmand

After a quiet 2024 winter transfer window, Manchester United could be set to attack the summer market in the next few months. Sir Jim Ratcliffe hopes that incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth will be in place for the player trading period. Newcastle United placed him on gardening leave.

The 53-year-old has expressed his desire to move to Old Trafford but may have to wait until the Magpies and Red Devils agree on his compensation package. INEOS’ presence as minority owners at Man Utd adds a different complexion to the upcoming transfer window. Understandably, links to potential targets have been scarce, with the window just under three months away.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hjulmand has already made five appearances for Denmark and hopes to be involved in the squad that will travel to EURO 2024.

However, in January, Record (via CaughtOffside) claimed that Manchester United had already begun negotiations to sign Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand. The 24-year-old reportedly has a hefty release clause worth £69m, a fee which the Lisbon giants are keen to stick to.

The same report claims that Sporting are prepared to make Hjulmand captain to persuade him to remain with the Portuguese giants. Ruben Amorim is considering making the Denmark international part of his leadership group, with centre-back Luis Neto set to retire at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Jones has already told GIVEMESPORT (9th March) that Man Utd are considering offloading Casemiro amid potential Saudi Pro League interest. The departure of the experienced Brazil international could leave a significant hole in ten Hag’s midfield, which could inspire the signing of Hjulmand.

Casemiro vs Morten Hjulmand - 2023/24 stats Casemiro (Premier League) Morten Hjulmand (Liga Portugal) Appearances 15 22(1) Minutes 1182 1718 Goals 1 3 Assists 1 2 Yellow cards 4 8 Pass success rate 83.5% 87% Aerial duels won per game 1.5 0.6 Tackles per game 3.3 2 Fouls per game 1.3 1.4 Clearances per game 2.4 0.8 Overall rating 6.94 6.95

Dean Jones - Hjulmand has been ‘mentioned loosely’ as a Man Utd target

Jones feels Hjulmand should be mentioned as a Manchester United target more than he has been. The transfer insider has backed the Sporting star to slot in alongside Kobbie Mainoo for “years to come”. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Morten Hjulmand is a midfielder who has been mentioned loosely as a United target, but not as much as he should be. Perhaps that’s because he hasn’t been at Sporting very long, but he is very good and plays in the same national side as Rasmus Hojlund. If you are looking for a player who can play alongside Mainoo for years to come, then Hjulmand, at 24, is someone I see as a good fit for that, and I understand that the scouting reports around him are genuine. “When we talk about Amadou Onana, he is a great fit because of his physicality, technique and experience, but he’s also a tough get, and if they cannot get that deal done, I can see Hjulmand being high on the list. At the moment, we are still looking pretty far into the future, and I think the next month will be key in understanding where United are at in recruiting, but is Hjulmand an option? Absolutely."

Man Utd interested in Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana

Despite the transfer window still being several months away, Manchester United must prepare a shortlist of potential transfer targets for the summer market. According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Red Devils want to sign Everton duo Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana. The 20-time English champions have many targets to strengthen their options in the middle of the park but hope to bring in someone with Premier League experience.

Onana fits that bill perfectly. The 22-year-old has been a top-flight regular for Everton over the past two seasons. Reports have suggested the Belgium international could cost somewhere in the region of £60m.

Meanwhile, Branthwaite is considered one of United’s leading options for centre-back if they recruit from the Premier League. However, the 21-year-old is unlikely to come cheap, with Everton reportedly set to demand around £80m for the defender, who earned his first call-up to the senior England side this month.

All statistics according to WhoScored, correct as of 29-03-24.